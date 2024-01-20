Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins_RosterUpdate_1920x1080 (1)
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 20, that the team has added defensemen Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort to the active roster, and assigned forward John Beecher and defenseman Mason Lohrei to Providence.

Carlo, 27, has appeared in 39 games with Boston this season, recording two goals and eight assists for 10 points. The 6-foot-5, 217-pound blueliner has skated in 517 career NHL games, totaling 26 goals and 70 assists for 96 points. The Colorado Springs, Colorado native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (37th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Forbort, 31, has appeared in 20 games with Boston this season, recording four assists. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound blueliner has skated in 481 career NHL games with Boston, Winnipeg, Calgary and Los Angeles, totaling 17 goals and 78 assists for 95 points. The Duluth, Minnesota native was originally selected by Los Angeles in the first round (15th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. 

Beecher, 22, has appeared in 39 games with Boston this season, recording five goals and two assists for seven points. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound forward skated in 61 games with Providence in 2022-23, totaling nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points. The Elmira, New York native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (30th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Lohrei, 23, has appeared in 27 games with Boston this season, recording three goals and three assists for six points. The 6-foot-5, 211-pound blueliner has also skated in 10 games with Providence this season, totaling six assists. The Verona, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens
New Blood, New Beginnings | Top 10 Moments from 1986-2000

New Blood, New Beginnings | Top 10 Moments from 1986-2000
Bruins to Host Fourth Centennial Era Night to Celebrate "New Blood, New Beginnings" (1986-2000) on January 20

Bruins to Host Fourth Centennial Era Night to Celebrate "New Blood, New Beginnings" (1986-2000) on January 20
Colorado Avalanche Boston Bruins game recap January 18

Pastrnak's Hat Trick Paces Bruins to Push Point Streak to 7
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche
Bruins Assign Brandon Bussi to Providence

Bruins Assign Brandon Bussi to Providence
New Jersey Devils Boston Bruins game recap January 15

Swayman Notches Third Shutout of Season as Bruins Beat Devils
Jim Montgomery Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game 

Jim Montgomery Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Boston Bruins St. Louis Blues game recap January 13

McAvoy Scores in OT as Bruins Defeat Blues to Extend Point Streak to Five
Need to Know: Bruins at Blues

Need to Know: Bruins at Blues
Jeremy Swayman Selected by Fan Vote for 2024 NHL All-Star Game 

Jeremy Swayman Selected by Fan Vote for 2024 NHL All-Star Game 
Boston Bruins Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 11

Bruins Fall to Vegas, Drop Third Straight in Extra Time
Montgomery, Bruins Marvel at Belichick's Run in New England

Montgomery, Bruins Marvel at Belichick's Run in New England
Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights

Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights
Bruins Recall Brandon Bussi; Place Brandon Carlo on IR

Bruins Recall Brandon Bussi; Place Brandon Carlo on IR
Boston Bruins Arizona Coyotes game recap January 9

Bruins Fall to Arizona, Drop Second Straight in Extra Time
Boston Bruins Colorado Avalanche game recap January 8

Bruins Topped by Avalanche in Shootout to Start Road Trip
Need to Know: Bruins at Avalanche

Need to Know: Bruins at Avalanche