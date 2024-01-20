Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 20, that the team has added defensemen Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort to the active roster, and assigned forward John Beecher and defenseman Mason Lohrei to Providence.

Carlo, 27, has appeared in 39 games with Boston this season, recording two goals and eight assists for 10 points. The 6-foot-5, 217-pound blueliner has skated in 517 career NHL games, totaling 26 goals and 70 assists for 96 points. The Colorado Springs, Colorado native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (37th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Forbort, 31, has appeared in 20 games with Boston this season, recording four assists. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound blueliner has skated in 481 career NHL games with Boston, Winnipeg, Calgary and Los Angeles, totaling 17 goals and 78 assists for 95 points. The Duluth, Minnesota native was originally selected by Los Angeles in the first round (15th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Beecher, 22, has appeared in 39 games with Boston this season, recording five goals and two assists for seven points. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound forward skated in 61 games with Providence in 2022-23, totaling nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points. The Elmira, New York native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (30th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Lohrei, 23, has appeared in 27 games with Boston this season, recording three goals and three assists for six points. The 6-foot-5, 211-pound blueliner has also skated in 10 games with Providence this season, totaling six assists. The Verona, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.