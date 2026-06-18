Bruins Acquire 2026 Fourth and Fifth-Round Picks from San Jose Sharks

The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has acquired a 2026 fourth-round draft pick (104th overall) and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick (157th overall) from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for the rights to forward Andre Gasseau and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick (120th overall).

The Bruins now hold eight selections in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, which is scheduled for June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Bruins 2026 NHL Entry Draft Selections

1 st Round (23 rd overall)

Round (23 overall) 2 nd Round (56 th overall)

Round (56 overall) 3 rd Round (88 th overall)

Round (88 overall) 4 th Round (104 th overall

Round (104 overall 4 th Round (111 th overall)

Round (111 overall) 4 th Round (122 nd overall)

Round (122 overall) 5 th Round (157 th overall)

Round (157 overall) 7th Round: (216th overall)

Gasseau, 22, was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (213th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-4, 224-pound forward appeared in 23 games with Boston College during the 2025-26 season, recording six goals and 17 assists for 23 points. The Garden Grove, California native skated in 131 career games with Boston College from 2022-26, totaling 43 goals and 68 assists for 111 points.