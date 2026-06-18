Bruins Acquire 2026 Fourth and Fifth-Round Picks from San Jose Sharks

The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has acquired a 2026 fourth-round draft pick (104th overall) and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick (157th overall) from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for the rights to forward Andre Gasseau and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick (120th overall).
The Bruins now hold eight selections in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, which is scheduled for June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.
Bruins 2026 NHL Entry Draft Selections
- 1st Round (23rd overall)
- 2nd Round (56th overall)
- 3rd Round (88th overall)
- 4th Round (104th overall
- 4th Round (111th overall)
- 4th Round (122nd overall)
- 5th Round (157th overall)
- 7th Round: (216th overall)
Gasseau, 22, was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (213th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-4, 224-pound forward appeared in 23 games with Boston College during the 2025-26 season, recording six goals and 17 assists for 23 points. The Garden Grove, California native skated in 131 career games with Boston College from 2022-26, totaling 43 goals and 68 assists for 111 points.