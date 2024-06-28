Brad Marchand (CAN) and Charlie McAvoy (USA) Selected to National Rosters for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON – The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) announced today, June 28, the initial six players selected by Hockey Canada, Finnish Ice Hockey Association, Swedish Ice Hockey Association and USA Hockey for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

Among those initially chosen for the tournament were Bruins forward Brad Marchand (CAN) and defenseman Charlie McAvoy (USA).

Marchand, 36, has played 15 NHL seasons, all with Boston. During the 2023-24 season, the 5-foot-9, 176-pound forward appeared in all 82 games, recording 29 goals and 38 assists for 67 points. In 1,029 career NHL games, Marchand has totaled 401 goals and 528 assists for 528 points. Among active NHL skaters, he ranks first in plus-minus (plus-292), 12th in goals, 13th in points, seventh in game-winning goals (77) and first in shorthanded goals (36).

In 2007 and 2008, Marchand won gold with Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championships. He also represented Canada at the 2016 IIHF World Championship and World Cup of Hockey, winning gold in both tournaments.

Team Canada will be overseen by Don Sweeney (General Manager) and Jim Nill (Associate General Manager).

McAvoy, 26, skated in 74 games in 2023-24, notching 12 goals and 35 assists for 47 points. In seven NHL seasons, all with the Bruins, the 6-foot-1, 209-pound blueliner has appeared in 454 career games, recording 53 goals and 224 assists for 277 points with a plus-144 rating.

McAvoy represented the United States at the 2014 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2015 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, bringing home gold in both tournaments. He played in the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2016 and 2017, winning bronze and gold, respectively. McAvoy was also a member of USA Hockey's national team at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, where they were awarded the bronze medal.

Team USA will be led by General Manager Bill Guerin and Assistant General Managers Chris Drury, Tom Fitzgerald and Bill Zito. Behind the bench, Mike Sullivan will serve as Head Coach and John Hynes as an Assistant Coach.

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament with NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States that will be played from Feb. 12-20, 2025. Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will serve as the host venues and cities for the tournament.

Each team will be comprised of 23 NHL players (20 skaters, 3 goaltenders) selected by each National Association. The complete roster for each team will be announced at a later date.