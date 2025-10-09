Pastrnak’s 3 points lift Bruins past Capitals in Sturm’s coaching debut

Tom Wilson scored for the Capitals, who were also playing their season opener. Logan Thompson made 18 saves.

Thompson stopped Viktor Arvidsson on a breakaway at 6:32 of the second period to keep the game scoreless.

Pastrnak then gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 12:07 when he scored through a screen in front on a wrist shot from the point.

“I saw [Lindholm] net front, so anytime you have a guy net front like that and you have a line to shoot…,” Pastrnak said. “Honestly, I was just shooting to his stick, or for him to tip it, and it went it in. Most credit to him for being net front and creating that screen for me.”

Wilson tied it 1-1 at 7:03 of the third period after he received a pass from Jakob Chychrun and beat Swayman top corner from the slot.

“Early in the game we tried to get too cute coming through the neutral zone and you saw it was turned into some really poor puck play, turnover chances against on a couple of those,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “So, I thought early in the game it was [an issue] and then it got better after that.”