Bruins' Winning Streak Ends at 7 with Loss to Senators

Dylan Cozens and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist, Shane Pinto scored and Leevi Merilainen made 18 saves for the Senators (9-5-4), who extended their point streak to seven games (4-0-3).

“You know what? Probably one of the harder wins we’ve had all year,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “I liked the way our team responded tonight.”

David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie each had a goal and an assist, and Korpisalo made 17 saves for Boston (11-8-0).

“The whole game tonight I think we had a lot of fight back,” Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm said. “The goals they got were a lot on ourselves. So, at least we can tighten that up. I think we’re playing some good hockey right now. I try not to get too low after a game like this, but it’s frustrating. It’s a game we should’ve won or at least had a point.”

Giroux gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 1:28 of the first period, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Stutzle on the power play.

Cozens one-timed a centering pass from Fabian Zetterlund over Korpisalo’s blocker from the high slot to push it to 2-0 at 19:03.

Geekie cut it to 2-1 at 11:49 of the second period. He tapped in a pass from Pastrnak behind Merilainen, who was caught sliding too far over to cover the shooting threat.

“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot, it felt like,” Geekie said. “It’s just happened a couple too many times this year to be OK with it. Super proud of the way we battled back in the third. We didn’t start very well, but I think all game we got better and better. It’s always tough to see those ones slip away.”

Pinto redirected a centering pass from Michael Amadio under Korpisalo’s right arm on a 2-on-1 rush to make it 3-1 at 1:06 of the third period. Earlier in the day, Pinto signed a four-year, $30 million contract extension with Ottawa.

Boston thought it’d scored at 2:45 when Pastrnak scored with a long range wrist shot on a power play, but the Senators challenged for offside and the call on the ice was overturned. However, 1:04 later, Pastrnak made it count for real when he scored on a loose puck at the edge of the crease on the same power play to cut it to 3-2 at 3:49.