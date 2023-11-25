Kreider, Rangers top Bruins, take over top spot in NHL standings

Artemi Panarin and Jimmy Vesey each had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves for New York (15-3-1), which has won three in a row. Nick Bonino and Tyler Pitlick each scored his first goal with the Rangers, who overtook Boston atop the NHL standings.

"That was something," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "That was back and forth and a lot of emotion, probably from both teams, invested into that game, and a really, really strong effort for us to stay with it and push through that and forge through at the end against a really good hockey team."

Charlie Coyle scored twice, and Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist for Boston (14-3-3), which lost two in a row for the first time this season, following a 5-2 loss against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. Linus Ullmark allowed seven goals on 40 shots.

"Not willing to forecheck, not willing to work for offense, and then the breakdowns defensively," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "We're not giving our goaltenders an opportunity -- like we were before -- of stopping the strong-side shot. They got to worry about the weak side, they got to worry about the back post. There's a lot of things that, unfortunately, our habits and details have kind of eroded on us defensively here."

Bonino gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 5:58 of the first period, and Kreider made it 2-0 at 10:56 on the power play. Erik Gustafsson's point shot slipped through Ullmark's five-hole, and Kreider poked in the puck.