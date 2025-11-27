Steeves gets 1st multigoal game, Bruins defeat Islanders

Mathew Barzal scored the lone goal for the Islanders (13-9-2), who have scored just twice in the first three games of their seven-game homestand (1-2-0). Ilya Sorokin made 11 saves.

“If you're looking at the time of possession, if you're looking at the scoring chances, we were the better team on the ice, but the quality of our shots are going to have to improve,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “We got to find ways to bear down on our chances. ... We're going to win more games than we're going to lose if we play that way.”

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 4:41 of the first period. He received a pass from Tony DeAngelo in the left circle, made a move around Pavel Zacha, and pulled Swayman out of position along the goal line before reaching back and tucking the puck behind the goaltender at the left post.

Steeves quickly responded at 6:23 to tie the game 1-1. Sean Kuraly's centering pass hit off the skate of Adam Boqvist and landed right on the stick of Steeves, who tapped it into the open net from the edge of the crease.

Simon Holmstrom had a wrist shot trickle past Swayman at 17:45, but Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm was able to swipe the puck under his goaltender before Maxim Shabanov could jam it in.

Jeannot then gave Boston a 2-1 lead 43 seconds into the second period. He controlled a loose puck near the right hash marks and roofed a shot over Sorokin's glove.

Steeves scored a short-handed goal to extend the lead to 3-1 at 10:21 of the third period. Minten skated in on a 2-on-1 rush and toe-dragged around a sliding Matthew Schaefer before passing over to Steeves for a one-timer in front.

“It was a defensive game," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. “We protected the middle of the ice in our zone. I think that's something where they're really good at. If you look at the guy, like [Bo] Horvat, he's probably one of the best in the League. You got Barzal flying around, you got [Anders] Lee at the net front. So, they have a lot of in-the-slot guys, I would say, and they're not shy to go there.”