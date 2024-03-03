Palmieri gets hat trick, Islanders defeat slumping Bruins

It was Palmieri's third NHL hat trick and first since Oct. 30, 2019.

“I mean, you probably couldn’t have drawn up [that first period] much better,” Palmieri said. “Hat tricks definitely don’t get old. You don’t get too many of them. So, it was a lot of fun and I’ll enjoy it.”

Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Bo Horvat each had two assists for the Islanders (26-20-14), who have won three in a row. Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves.

“I thought that our guys were on the puck. We were quick to help support each other offensively, but we did the same thing defensively,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “I thought we were strong in our end and the offensive zone, so that pleases me a lot, to see our guys committed like this, and the back check was outstanding. I mean, everybody was really committed to playing 60 minutes.”

Marc McLaughlin scored for the Bruins (35-13-14), who have lost four of their past five (1-1-3). Linus Ullmark made 21 saves.

“We knew that the first period wasn’t acceptable by our standards,” Boston captain Brad Marchand said. “Bit us in the butt tonight. ... You got to give them credit, they made some plays. They just seemed to get to every loose puck and win every battle tonight.”