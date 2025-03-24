Bruins Drop Sixth Straight with Loss to L.A.

The Kings are 11-0-3 during the point streak, including six straight wins. They have also won eight of their past nine overall.

“It’s impressive," Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. "That one, I think, we share with everybody, with our fans, with the city."

Quinton Byfield and Tanner Jeannot each had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Kempe, Joel Edmundson and Brandt Clarke each had two assists for the Kings (39-21-9), who moved into a tie with the Edmonton Oilers for second in the Pacific Division with one game in hand. Darcy Kuemper made 11 saves.

Los Angeles, which was coming off a 7-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, has scored seven goals in consecutive days for just the third time in its history. It also accomplished the feat on Dec. 20-21, 1988, and Nov. 13-14, 1987.

“You’re really seeing guys dig in and, you know, seeing everyone get rewarded on the score sheet. So, hopefully that can continue with the stretch (run) coming up here,” Kings forward Warren Foegele said. “But it feels good to see everyone contribute, and on top of that, get the wins.”