Bruins Roughed Up in Carolina, Lose for Fifth Time in Six Games

Roslovic gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 6:28 of the first period. On a delayed penalty, Sebastian Aho passed to Roslovic, who scored on a wrist shot from the slot.

Marchand scored with a 5-on-3 advantage to make it 1-1 at 13:11. Marchand’s pass intended for David Pastrnak deflected off the right skate of Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin and into the net. The tally was the Boston captain's 403rd career goal, moving him past Rick Middleton for sole possession of fourth place on the B's all-time goals list.

The Hurricanes answered with three goals in 52 seconds.

Svechnikov tipped Gostisbehere’s shot from the left point for a power-play goal and a 2-1 lead at 17:14.

Jackson Blake tipped in Dmitry Orlov’s shot to push the lead to 3-1 at 17:52. Orlov was playing in his 800th NHL game.

Necas scored on the power play to make it 4-1 at 18:06 when his pass across the slot deflected in off the skate of Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo.

“I don’t think those [types of] goals matter,” Boston forward Trent Frederic said. “I don’t think that can defeat us, or it shouldn’t. But it just kind of kept going obviously.”