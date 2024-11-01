RALEIGH, N.C. -- Martin Necas had four points for the Carolina Hurricanes in an 8-2 win against the Boston Bruins at Lenovo Center on Thursday.
Bruins Roughed Up in Carolina, Lose for Fifth Time in Six Games
Pastrnak has two assists for Boston in 8-2 loss in Raleigh
Andrei Svechnikov had three points, Jack Roslovic scored two goals and Pyotr Kochetkov made 13 saves for the Hurricanes (7-2-0), who have won five in a row. Shayne Gostisbehere and Seth Jarvis each had two assists.
Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins (4-6-1), who are 1-4-1 in their past six. Joonas Korpisalo made 13 saves in relief of Jeremy Swayman, who allowed six goals on 22 shots.
“Their puck pressure gave us a lot of problems," Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. "The bottom line is, it doesn’t matter what facet of our game it was, it wasn’t good enough. Right now, nobody is happy with what’s going on. It starts by sticking together and working. There’s no substitute for second and third effort.”
Roslovic gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 6:28 of the first period. On a delayed penalty, Sebastian Aho passed to Roslovic, who scored on a wrist shot from the slot.
Marchand scored with a 5-on-3 advantage to make it 1-1 at 13:11. Marchand’s pass intended for David Pastrnak deflected off the right skate of Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin and into the net. The tally was the Boston captain's 403rd career goal, moving him past Rick Middleton for sole possession of fourth place on the B's all-time goals list.
The Hurricanes answered with three goals in 52 seconds.
Svechnikov tipped Gostisbehere’s shot from the left point for a power-play goal and a 2-1 lead at 17:14.
Jackson Blake tipped in Dmitry Orlov’s shot to push the lead to 3-1 at 17:52. Orlov was playing in his 800th NHL game.
Necas scored on the power play to make it 4-1 at 18:06 when his pass across the slot deflected in off the skate of Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo.
“I don’t think those [types of] goals matter,” Boston forward Trent Frederic said. “I don’t think that can defeat us, or it shouldn’t. But it just kind of kept going obviously.”
Lindholm made it 4-2 with a wrist shot from the slot at 3:38 of the second period.
Svechnikov stuffed in his own rebound for his second power-play goal of the game and a 5-2 lead at 8:51.
Jordan Martinook forced a turnover behind Boston’s net before passing to Roslovic, who scored from the slot to make it 6-2 at 9:32 of the second. Martinook earned his 200th NHL point.
Sean Walker scored to extend the lead to 7-2 at 7:36 of the third period, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s first goal of the season made it 8-2 at 12:13.