Kadri scores in OT to lift Flames past Bruins

CALGARY -- Nazem Kadri scored with 1:04 remaining in overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.
Coyle has 2 goals for Boston, which extends road point streak to 11
Kadri kept the puck on a 3-on-1 and shot low glove past Linus Ullmark for the win. His goal came after Jacob Markstrom stopped Charlie McAvoy at 2:08, made a left-pad save on Jesper Boqvist at 2:17, and Mason Lohrei hit the left post at 3:11.
"Great. Hard-fought game. It took 65 minutes. Happy to get the win," Kadri said. "I was exhausted by the end of that one. Just an absolute track meet. Fun for us to watch too. Nice to come out on the proper side of that one. 'Marky' made some great saves for us, gave us the opportunity to go cash in."
Oliver Kylington and Martin Pospisil scored for the Flames (27-25-5), who have won consecutive games after losing three straight. Markstrom made 32 saves.
"I like winning hockey games," Markstrom said. "That's what it's about. The fans were loud and it's a great way to win a hockey game, for sure."
Charlie Coyle had two goals, and Ullmark made 27 saves for the Bruins (34-12-12), who extended a road point streak to 11 games (7-0-4).
"You want two points," Coyle said. "We had chances to end the game. That's hockey. It's an inch or two there and it's a different story and we're feeling great about our game. I thought for the most part we played pretty solid. It stings a little bit when you don't capitalize and get two points but we worked our way and some things we can definitely look at and build on. It was right there."
Kylington, who missed all of last season and the first three months of this season to attend to his mental health, shot low glove by Ullmark from the high slot to put Calgary up 1-0 at 12:55. It's his second goal in as many games.
Coyle tied it 1-1 at 18:41. Markstrom came out of his net to play the puck but couldn't clear it out of the zone past Coyle, who shot by the Flames goalie before he could retreat back into his crease.
Pospisil restored Calgary's lead 42 seconds later, poking a rebound on Connor Zary's backhand over the goal line to make it 2-1 at 19:23. The goal is Pospisil's first since Dec. 18, a span of 20 games.
"Great response," Kadri said. "A bit of an unlucky one to give up at the end of the period. You never want to give one up like that for them to tie the game, but we went out there and responded. That just goes to show you lately that's what we've been good at lately, fighting that adversity and overcoming some problems.”
Coyle tied it 2-2 at 2:33 of the third period with his 20th of the season. He won a footrace to a long outlet pass from Anthony Richard to earn a partial breakaway before sliding a backhand by Markstrom.
"I just got on the ice and kind of went back in the zone and he had full control," Coyle said. "I just tried to take off. I had my back turned. I don't know him too well, but you can tell he's a smart player. I figured he'd put it somewhere, whether it was off the boards or high flip. I just waited to see if I could hear it or see it and he put it in a great spot. That was a heads-up play by him."
With the win, his 211th in the NHL, Markstrom moved past Tommy Salo and into sole possession for second on the all-time list for Sweden-born goaltenders. Henrik Lundqvist leads at 459.
"I grew up watching [Salo] play," Markstrom said. "I've got a few more to Lundqvist. That's the next guy you're chasing."
NOTES: Kadri reached 20 goals for the sixth time in the NHL. Kadri had an assist to give him 30, making him the fourth Flames player since the 2000s to start their tenure with consecutive 50-point seasons, joining Daymond Langkow (3; 2005-06 to 2007-08), Elias Lindholm (2; 2018-19 to 2019-20) and Alex Tanguay (2; 2006-07 to 2007-08). ... McAvoy (two goals, five assists) and David Pastrnak (three goals, four assists) each had five-game point streaks end. ... Boston is 2-11-3 this season when trailing after two periods.