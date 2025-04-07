Thompson scores hat trick, Sabres surge past Bruins

Morgan Geekie made it 2-0 at 14:27. Buffalo forward JJ Peterka fumbled the puck and Pastrnak intercepted it, taking it to the right circle and feeding Geekie, who beat Luukkonen glove side from the right hash mark.

“Puck management cost us -- against the top line,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “Something we talked about this morning that we didn’t execute. We handed them a couple of gifts. I think the good part of that is that we were able to correct that and simplify the game, and we got rewarded for it. I thought, after the first period, we played a great game.”

Thompson cut it to 2-1 at 7:35 of the second period when he knocked in a loose puck at the crease by Korpisalo’s glove.

“That’s definitely something I try to do is hold onto pucks and use my size and strength to create offense to find open guys or create space for myself to get a shot,” Thompson said. “… I feel like I’ve been generating quite a bit of chances recently, and sometimes when you’re playing like that you just get some confidence, and when you’re making one play, you seem to make another and kind of just build from there.”

Tuch redirected Dahlin’s shot from the left circle over Korpisalo’s left shoulder to tie it 2-2 at 10:49.

Casey Mittelstadt put the Bruins in front 3-2 on the power play with a tap-in from in front at 16:38. Pastrnak’s shot from the bottom of the right circle hit defenseman Connor Clifton’s skate and the Luukkonen’s pad to Mittelstadt.

“I feel like he does everything so well and he’s such a good playmaker and good shooter,” Mittelstadt said of Pastrnak. “So, yeah, it's been fun [playing with him], for sure.”

Dahlin tied it 3-3 at 18:31, toe-dragging in the left circle before sending a wrist shot under Korpisalo’s blocker.