Schmaltz scores in OT, Coyotes recover to defeat Bruins

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have an update after the game on Ullmark’s status.

“Obviously it's hard for a goaltender to sit on the bench for three hours and then come in, it’s an unfortunate injury,” Bruins forward David Pastrnak said.

Keller and Dylan Guenther each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (20-17-2), who had lost their previous three by a combined score of 15-4. Connor Ingram made 29 saves.

“We pride ourselves on working hard and being a tough team to play against and give the same effort every night, and the last couple of games we got away from that, and the score was pretty lopsided,” Schmaltz said. “We wanted to come out and work hard, because everything cleans up when you work hard.”

Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk and Jesper Boqvist scored for the Bruins (24-8-8), who have lost three of their past four (1-1-2). Ullmark made 32 saves, and Morgan Geekie had two assists.

The Bruins lost both games of a back-to-back in overtime following a 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

“We're not a team that makes excuses, we know every game you’ve got to find ways to come in and play, I think everyone here is professional and does that,” Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm said. “That's not really something we can blame on.”

Pastrnak’s power-play goal made it 1-0 at 4:41 of the first period. He put a wrist shot from the left circle over Ingram’s right shoulder.

Keller tied it 1-1 at 8:12 of the second period with a power-play goal, collecting his own rebound and scoring in front.

Boqvist scored a wrist shot from the slot for his first goal with the Bruins to make it 2-1 at 10:02. It was his first NHL goal since April 11, 2023, with the New Jersey Devils.

Guenther tied it 2-2 at 16:30 with his second goal in as many games since he was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League. He took a pass in the high slot from Logan Cooley and put a snap shot over Ullmark’s blocker.

Tourigny switched his lines and moved Guenther, the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, to a line with Nick Bjugstad and Cooley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

“I liked all of our lines. 'Guentz' played with a lot of energy, he’s so smart and he plays the game the right way,” Tourigny said.

Matias Maccelli gave Arizona a 3-2 lead 52 seconds into the third period, putting in a rebound in front off Lawson Crouse’s breakaway attempt after Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei slipped and lost the puck at the blue line. Maccelli’s goal was his first in 10 games.

“We pride ourselves on being a good third period team, but you’ve got to bring it right from puck drop, especially against a team who can make you pay and plays quick,” Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said.