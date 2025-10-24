Granlund gets NHL career-high 5 points, Ducks recover to defeat Bruins

Granlund, who entered the game with three assists in six games this season, had two goals and three assists. Nesterenko, who did not have a point in four games this season and had just eight points in 36 career NHL games, had four assists.

“That was a good road win,” Granlund said. “We scored seven goals, and that’s pretty good on the road, but we’ve got to clean it up and don’t want to give up five goals in a game. At the same time, two points and that’s all we wanted.”

Jacob Trouba and Troy Terry each had a goal and an assist, and Drew Helleson, Cutter Gauthier and Sam Colangelo also scored for the Ducks (4-2-1), who are 2-0-1 on their five-game road trip. Petr Mrazek made 36 saves.

"It was one of these games," Granlund said. "I feel like there has to be a couple of these games. Obviously, it's exciting for the fans and the players, but I'm sure coaches don't really like that, so we've got to clean it up a little bit."

Morgan Geekie scored twice, and David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (3-6-0), who have lost six straight. Charlie McAvoy had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves.

“Obviously, we got off to a decent start (to the season), but we’ve thrown that down the drain pretty quickly,” Geekie said. “For us to throw games away like that is unacceptable.”

When asked about what's missing with the team, coach Marco Sturm said: “Details and the buy-in from everyone. It’s the same story over and over again. ... Defensively we’re not even close yet.”