BOSTON -- Mikael Granlund had an NHL career-high five points, Nikita Nesterenko had an NHL career-high four points, and the Anaheim Ducks recovered late for a 7-5 victory against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.
Granlund gets NHL career-high 5 points, Ducks recover to defeat Bruins
Nesterenko has 4 assists for Anaheim; Geekie scores 2 for Boston, which has lost 6 straight
Granlund, who entered the game with three assists in six games this season, had two goals and three assists. Nesterenko, who did not have a point in four games this season and had just eight points in 36 career NHL games, had four assists.
“That was a good road win,” Granlund said. “We scored seven goals, and that’s pretty good on the road, but we’ve got to clean it up and don’t want to give up five goals in a game. At the same time, two points and that’s all we wanted.”
Jacob Trouba and Troy Terry each had a goal and an assist, and Drew Helleson, Cutter Gauthier and Sam Colangelo also scored for the Ducks (4-2-1), who are 2-0-1 on their five-game road trip. Petr Mrazek made 36 saves.
"It was one of these games," Granlund said. "I feel like there has to be a couple of these games. Obviously, it's exciting for the fans and the players, but I'm sure coaches don't really like that, so we've got to clean it up a little bit."
Morgan Geekie scored twice, and David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (3-6-0), who have lost six straight. Charlie McAvoy had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves.
“Obviously, we got off to a decent start (to the season), but we’ve thrown that down the drain pretty quickly,” Geekie said. “For us to throw games away like that is unacceptable.”
When asked about what's missing with the team, coach Marco Sturm said: “Details and the buy-in from everyone. It’s the same story over and over again. ... Defensively we’re not even close yet.”
Pastrnak cut the lead to 5-4 at 14:32 of the third period with a power-play goal.
Geekie then scored 25 seconds later to tie it 5-5. He buried a one-timer from the left hash marks after Nikita Zadorov cut through the neutral zone to create a 2-on-1 rush.
Terry responded just 30 seconds after that to put the Ducks back in front 6-5. He lifted a shot over a prone Korpisalo after receiving a centering pass from Nesterenko at the edge of the crease.
Granlund then shot into an empty net at 17:52 for the 7-5 final.
“Our coaches prepare us with everything we need for the game, and it’s just embarrassing for the fans, for everybody. It’s poor. Everything is poor," Geekie said. "Each guy, myself included, has to look in the mirror and decide what we want to do and how we want this year to go. We’re faced with it pretty quickly and we’ve got to decide what we’re going to do.”
Casey Mittelstadt gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 2:10 of the first period, tapping in a rebound after Pavel Zacha's shot from the left circle trickled under the glove arm of Mrazek.
Helleson tied it 1-1 at 8:06. He skated down from the right point and sent a centering pass from the bottom of the circle that deflected in off the left shin of McAvoy.
Geekie put the Bruins back ahead 2-1 at 8:49 of the second period with a wrist from the high slot that beat Mrazek blocker side.
Gauthier tied it 2-2 at 11:29, taking a short pass from Jackson LaCombe and beating a screened Korpisalo from above the right circle.
Trouba scored his first goal of the season at 15:24 to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead. He kicked the rebound of Nesterenko's initial shot to himself in the right circle before scoring short side under Korpisalo's glove.
Mason Lohrei tied it 3-3 at 17:10 with a one-timer from the point on the power play.
Granlund put Anaheim in front 4-3 at 2:52 of the third period with his own power-play goal.
Colangelo, who is from Stoneham, Massachusetts, pushed it to 5-3 at 7:49. He scored from in front after Ryan Poehling's pass deflected to him off the stick of Lohrei.
“I can’t really put it into words,” Colangelo said of his first NHL game in Boston. “I couldn’t even put a number on how many people I have here. So many people that helped me get here, they know who they are. I’m really thankful for them and happy I was able to do something good in front of them.”
NOTES: Granlund is the first Ducks player with a five-point game since Ryan Getzlaf on Nov. 24, 2015. ... Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas sustained a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return. There was no update on his status postgame.