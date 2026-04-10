Jets hold off Blues for 3rd straight victory

Iafallo tied it 1-1 at 9:24, scoring from in front off Scheifele’s pass from below the goal line on the right side.

Morrissey saved what would have been Holloway’s second of the game at 13:59. Holloway dangled around Hellebuyck and tried to stuff the puck in, but Morrissey kept it out at the goal line with his stick.

“I mean, just this time of year is desperation hockey, so try to keep (it) out of the net,” Morrissey said. “And you know what? Thankfully, it didn’t go in.”

Morrissey put the Jets ahead 2-1 at 14:11 of the second period, scoring on a rebound in the slot after Binnington stopped Jacob Bryson’s shot from the left point.

“We hadn't had a lot of success on in-zone offense in the first three games against them, and we talked about it a little bit at practice yesterday (about) how we could implement a few different things, and we had some good movement,” Morrissey said. ‘They're a team that's been playing really well defensively and offensively, and we were able to generate a little bit in zone that, like I said, we hadn't had earlier against them. So it was good.”

Toews then made it 3-1 at 15:51. He scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle after Cole Perfetti brought the puck out from behind the net and passed across the slot.

“Just not taking care of the weak side of the ice,” Montgomery said, referring to the two late second-period goals. “With man-on-man coverage, we should have that part of the ice taken care of. The second goal in particular, the Toews goal … we had four guys on the strong side of the ice and no one on the weak side. We had (Tyler Tucker) there, but he had a broken stick.”