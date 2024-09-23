Ways to save with the Blues for the 2024-25 season

GettyImages-2006241536
By Gabby Khodadad
St. Louis Blues

Looking to save when you come to a St. Louis Blues game this year?

Then we have got some deals for you!

As the 2024-25 season quickly approaches, the Blues are excited to offer a wide variety of deals on tickets and concessions.

Here are just a few ways you can save:

Blues Great Saves presented by Ticketmaster

Be one of the first to hear about tickets, special offers and exclusive promotions by signing up for the Blues Great Saves text alerts. To enter, text BGS to 38313 and you’ll be alerted about last-minute discounted tickets and other special offers. Learn more and sign up by clicking here.

Student Rush

Students with a valid .edu email address can sign up to receive texts from the Blues with exclusive ticket discounts. All current students can text STUDENT to 38313 to sign up. Learn more by clicking here.

Military Nights presented by Boeing

As a special thank you to members of the military, the Blues offer specially-priced tickets to select games through GovX. All active, reserve and retired military can learn more by clicking here.

Sunday Fundays presented by First Community Credit Union

Wrap up the weekend by spending the day with family and friends at a Blues game. The Blues and First Community Credit Union are offering a special discount on tickets, which includes four seats, plus a pre-loaded $10 to use at concession stands on each ticket, starting at just $179! Learn more and view available games by clicking here.

Group Tickets

Make memories with your family, friends or coworkers with group tickets to a Blues game. Regardless of the size or occasion, our ticket sales team can help you save! Click here to learn more.

Hat Trick Subscription—NEW!

Join the Blues this season with the Hat Trick Subscription by enjoying three exciting games each month at one low price! Sign up for October’s subscription by Sept. 27 and get a free ticket to the Oct. 1 game. To learn more about the Hat Trick Subscription details, click here!

Concessions

Enterprise Center offers a large variety of kid-friendly concessions throughout the arena. Our concession stands at Portal 2 on the plaza level and Portal 40 on the mezzanine level offer Kids Combo meals, with your choice of a hot dog or chicken nuggets, along with fries, a 12 oz. drink and a rice krispie treat for just $10.99.

Bud Light Happy Hour and 4th Period at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten

The fan-favorite Happy Hour and 4th Period are back this season! Join fellow fans pre- and postgame in the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten and the Bud Light Sports Pub to enjoy food and beverage specials, music and plenty of fun!

News Feed

Meet new Blues in-game hosts Reagan and Dre’Co

Blues announce preseason streaming schedule

Blues get training camp underway

Blues excited to be back at rink for Content Day

Blues add six tryouts to training camp roster

Prospect Showcase: Blues 6, Wild 2

Prospect Showcase: Blues 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Blues ownership group purchases McKee interests in Stifel Theatre

2025 Blues Hall of Fame class to be announced Oct. 22

Prospect Showcase set for Sept. 13-15 

Joseph brothers excited at chance to be Blues teammates

Neighbours to throw out first pitch at Cardinals game

Season Preview: 2024-25 St. Louis Blues

Krug to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

Blues to get 11 games broadcast nationally in 2024-25

Open House set for Sept. 9 at Enterprise Center

6 Blues join Blues & Brews lineup on Sept. 20

3 questions facing St. Louis Blues in 2024-25