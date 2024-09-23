Ways to save with the Blues for the 2024-25 season

Looking to save when you come to a St. Louis Blues game this year?

Then we have got some deals for you!

As the 2024-25 season quickly approaches, the Blues are excited to offer a wide variety of deals on tickets and concessions.

Here are just a few ways you can save:

Blues Great Saves presented by Ticketmaster

Be one of the first to hear about tickets, special offers and exclusive promotions by signing up for the Blues Great Saves text alerts. To enter, text BGS to 38313 and you’ll be alerted about last-minute discounted tickets and other special offers. Learn more and sign up by clicking here.

Student Rush

Students with a valid .edu email address can sign up to receive texts from the Blues with exclusive ticket discounts. All current students can text STUDENT to 38313 to sign up. Learn more by clicking here.

Military Nights presented by Boeing

As a special thank you to members of the military, the Blues offer specially-priced tickets to select games through GovX. All active, reserve and retired military can learn more by clicking here.

Sunday Fundays presented by First Community Credit Union

Wrap up the weekend by spending the day with family and friends at a Blues game. The Blues and First Community Credit Union are offering a special discount on tickets, which includes four seats, plus a pre-loaded $10 to use at concession stands on each ticket, starting at just $179! Learn more and view available games by clicking here.

Group Tickets

Make memories with your family, friends or coworkers with group tickets to a Blues game. Regardless of the size or occasion, our ticket sales team can help you save! Click here to learn more.

Hat Trick Subscription—NEW!

Join the Blues this season with the Hat Trick Subscription by enjoying three exciting games each month at one low price! Sign up for October’s subscription by Sept. 27 and get a free ticket to the Oct. 1 game. To learn more about the Hat Trick Subscription details, click here!

Concessions

Enterprise Center offers a large variety of kid-friendly concessions throughout the arena. Our concession stands at Portal 2 on the plaza level and Portal 40 on the mezzanine level offer Kids Combo meals, with your choice of a hot dog or chicken nuggets, along with fries, a 12 oz. drink and a rice krispie treat for just $10.99.

Bud Light Happy Hour and 4th Period at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten

The fan-favorite Happy Hour and 4th Period are back this season! Join fellow fans pre- and postgame in the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten and the Bud Light Sports Pub to enjoy food and beverage specials, music and plenty of fun!