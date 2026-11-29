Ryan Leonard had two assists to extend his point streak to eight games for the Capitals (12-12-0), who had lost six of seven (1-6-0), including a 3-2 defeat to the Florida Panthers on Friday. Stevenson made 14 saves.

Stevenson earned his first win this season after being reclaimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 21; he was initially put on waivers by the Capitals on Sept. 27 and claimed by the Jets.

“I’ve been with some of them for a long time,” Stevenson said. “It means a lot to get back there and see the places again. A little nostalgic. … It was fun, it’s a fun life.

“I felt good as (the game) progressed. They’re a really tough team on the net front when the pucks are high. They were delivering them and it’s tough to see. I felt like I was maybe fighting it a little bit at the start. But our guys played so good in front of me, maybe kind of weathered that a little bit for myself to more or less settle in a little bit.”

Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues (14-10-3), who had their six-game point streak (5-0-1) end after winning seven of their previous nine, including a 5-3 victory against the Dallas Stars on Friday. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves and allowed three or more goals for the seventh time in eight starts.

“We just didn’t have juice,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “You could tell that we just weren’t ourselves as the way we’ve been playing fast, the way we’ve been moving pucks. We didn’t move pucks sharply or quickly, we weren’t moving to spots quickly. That led to us defending a lot.”

Ilya Protas put Washington ahead 1-0 just 32 seconds into the first period when he was on the doorstep and scored on a rebound of Martin Fehervary’s shot coming in from the left point after Binnington made the initial save.

Buchnevich tied it 1-1 at 2:14, knocking in a rebound of Aleksanteri Kaskimaki’s shot from the blue line that hit the left post and popped to the top of the crease.

“I think the first half of the first period wasn’t that bad,” Buchnevich said. “We got some chances after (tying the game 1-1), but after that, I don’t know, it’s kind of … the game fell apart. We’ve got to learn from that and get better.”

Dubois scored on the power play to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 4:16 of the second period after his shot from the slot caromed off the stick of Philip Broberg. It marked the fifth straight game Washington has scored on the man-advantage.

Beauvillier extended it to 3-1 at 11:17 off a sharp angle shot to the short side past Binnington.