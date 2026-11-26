ELMONT, N.Y. -- Victor Eklund tied the game with three seconds remaining in the third period for the New York Islanders, who rallied for a 3-2 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena on Wednesday.
Eklund ties it with three seconds left, Islanders edge Blues in shootout
Sorokin makes 21 saves for New York; St. Louis has four-game winning streak end
With Ilya Sorokin on the bench for an extra attacker, Brayden Schenn picked up a loose puck below the goal line and passed up top to Eklund, who beat Joel Hofer blocker side with a one-timer from just above the right circle.
“Oh, it was crazy. Just an amazing feeling,” Eklund said. “I kind of just made myself open and screamed for Schenn, and yeah, just got lucky.”
It was the Islanders’ first 6-on-5 goal this season.
“We were just throwing the puck to the net,” Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer said. “We were moving it around the outside, we didn't force anything, and we were just throwing pucks at the net. We had really good retrievals, and yeah, we just went to work.”
Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders (12-7-5), who had lost two of three (1-1-1). Sorokin made 21 saves.
“It was a response game for us. We didn't like our last game, a lot of things about our last game,” New York coach Pete DeBoer said, referring to a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. “We talked about it, and even though we won, even though we scored in the last minute, even if we had lost that game, I really liked our response. That's the way we have to play in order to give ourselves a chance. And we did a lot of good things all night.”
Mason McTavish and Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues (13-9-3), who had their four-game winning streak end. Hofer made 27 saves.
“I loved our effort, loved our grit. I thought we played an intelligent road game,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “We were down a few bodies, so it’s just good to see young guys come up, play well, and our veterans and our leaders continue to lead us. We'd like to have two points there. I wish we had killed (three) more seconds.”
Pageau gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:37 of the second period. Matthew Kessel’s shot from the right point deflected off a few bodies in front before caroming in off Pageau’s skate.
The Blues had a chance to tie it after Matias Maccelli turned the puck over at the blue line, but Sorokin slid over to make a sprawling glove save on Alexey Toropchenko's breakaway attempt at 12:11.
Holloway was able to tie the game 1-1 at 15:24. He skated into a face-off win by Robert Thomas in the right circle and beat Sorokin blocker side from the high slot.
McTavish put the Blues in front 2-1 at 14:00 of the third period. Logan Mailloux's point shot was blocked by Logan Stanley, but the puck went right to McTavish, who lifted a shot past Sorokin's blocker near the right post.
“It's tough to lose like that,” McTavish said. “I mean, when they tie it up with a few seconds left, it's not ideal, obviously. But I really liked our team's compete level. The battle level was great, and guys are really working for each other. So, it's good to get a point.”
NOTES: Eklund scored the Islanders' seventh game-tying goal within the final three seconds of a game in franchise history, and the first since Anders Lee on March 3, 2015 (59:58).