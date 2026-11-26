With Ilya Sorokin on the bench for an extra attacker, Brayden Schenn picked up a loose puck below the goal line and passed up top to Eklund, who beat Joel Hofer blocker side with a one-timer from just above the right circle.

“Oh, it was crazy. Just an amazing feeling,” Eklund said. “I kind of just made myself open and screamed for Schenn, and yeah, just got lucky.”

It was the Islanders’ first 6-on-5 goal this season.

“We were just throwing the puck to the net,” Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer said. “We were moving it around the outside, we didn't force anything, and we were just throwing pucks at the net. We had really good retrievals, and yeah, we just went to work.”

Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders (12-7-5), who had lost two of three (1-1-1). Sorokin made 21 saves.

“It was a response game for us. We didn't like our last game, a lot of things about our last game,” New York coach Pete DeBoer said, referring to a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. “We talked about it, and even though we won, even though we scored in the last minute, even if we had lost that game, I really liked our response. That's the way we have to play in order to give ourselves a chance. And we did a lot of good things all night.”