The Stars cashed in on two power plays in the second period to tie the game. Hintz converted a redirection at the top of the crease off a feed from Robertson to cut the Blues lead to 2-1 at 8:38, and Robertson tied it 2-2 at 9:44, crashing the net and popping in a loose puck after Hofer made an initial save on Wyatt Johnston.

"Our 5-on-5 in the second period kind of led into our power play," Robertson said. "Guys were touching the puck, feeling it, getting to good spots, good opportunities and kind of led to those couple goals there."

Robertson's redirection of an Arttu Hyry pass at 1:06 of the third period gave Dallas a 3-2 lead.

Holloway tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 6:18 with a one-timer from the high slot off a pass from Thomas.

"That was a huge one," Holloway said. "That's been a big theme all year, we need our power play to step up in those situations. I think that's what all the good teams do is their power play steps up when they need it the most. It was a ton of good plays to keep the puck in."

Kaskimaki gave the Blues a 4-3 lead at 9:47 on a pretty passing sequence with Jonatan Berggren, and Buchnevich's spin and pass with Kaskimaki taking the puck and lifting a backhand into the top of the net.

"It was a (heck) of a play from 'Bergy' and 'Buchy'" Kaskimaki said. "It's pretty easy to put it in from there."

Holloway scored an empty-net goal at 19:05 for the 5-3 final.

"You know what, we did a lot of really good things," Thomas said. "Just being able to fight through that second period, we put ourselves in trouble, whether it's penalty trouble, and they were on us the whole period. Being able to come in here and reset, even though they scored one early and just keep on pushing, that's something that we've done the last handful of games and it's something that you love to see from your team and a big sign of growth."

NOTES: Thomas' three-point game was his fourth in the past six games; he has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in that span. … Neighbours has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in his past six games. … Robertson has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past six games; he has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 20 games against St. Louis. … ... Blues forward Connor McMichael returned to the lineup after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. He had no shots on goal in 11:48 of ice time.