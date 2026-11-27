ST. LOUIS -- Dylan Holloway and Robert Thomas each had three points to help the St. Louis Blues defeat the Dallas Stars 5-3 at Enterprise Center on Friday.
Holloway, Thomas power Blues past Stars
Each has three points for St. Louis, which is 5-0-1 in past six; Robertson scores two goals for Dallas
Holloway had two goals and an assist, and Thomas had a goal and two assists. Jake Neighbours had three assists, and Pavel Buchnevich had two assists for the Blues (14-9-3), who are 5-0-1 their past six games. Aleksanteri Kaskimaki had a goal and an assist for his first multi-point game in the NHL, and Joel Hofer made 25 saves.
"I think there's a togetherness in our group right now, and I know I've used the word belief a lot, but that togetherness that they trust each other, they care for each other and they find ways," St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. 'Like 'OK, we're going to come back. We'll get our game going again.' It was 2-2 going into the third, and even when it went 3-2, obviously, our bench wasn't excited about it, but there was a belief that we could come back."
St. Louis recovered after being up 2-0, then down 3-2 before scoring the final three goals to give them a League-leading 42 goals this season in the third period.
"I think it's a combination of things," Holloway said. "We've got great energy in the room, good vibes. We've got a group that's really pulling together right now and it's a lot of fun. We're winning games in different ways and it's fun for our young group to win games like that. We're taking pride in our third periods; it's been our best period. We showed it tonight."
Jason Robertson scored twice and had an assist, and Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist for the Stars (15-8-2), who have lost two straight after winning five in a row. Casey DeSmith made 15 saves.
"I thought we played a better game than we have almost in the last week, but we made a couple tracking errors against a line rush team," Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. "… The start really kind of set us off on our back foot. … We got back in the game, I thought we played a great second. … In the third, I thought we were fine too. We took the lead, but just again, we made another line rush error and they actually made a heck of a play on it. They got the power-play goal and then they made a play. We just couldn't make the next play and ran out of time."
Philip Broberg scored 26 seconds into the first period for a 1-0 lead off a face-off win by Buchnevich. He skated around the net and his shot hit Stars defenseman Esa Lindell's skate and deflected in.
Thomas made it 2-0 at 12:19 off a drop pass in stride by Holloway off the left wall to Neighbours, who fed Thomas for the tap-in at the right side of the net.
"We gave them too much O-zone time in the first," Hintz said. "Second period was great for us. We were buzzing then. They started the game and made plays. We weren't ready."
The Stars cashed in on two power plays in the second period to tie the game. Hintz converted a redirection at the top of the crease off a feed from Robertson to cut the Blues lead to 2-1 at 8:38, and Robertson tied it 2-2 at 9:44, crashing the net and popping in a loose puck after Hofer made an initial save on Wyatt Johnston.
"Our 5-on-5 in the second period kind of led into our power play," Robertson said. "Guys were touching the puck, feeling it, getting to good spots, good opportunities and kind of led to those couple goals there."
Robertson's redirection of an Arttu Hyry pass at 1:06 of the third period gave Dallas a 3-2 lead.
Holloway tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 6:18 with a one-timer from the high slot off a pass from Thomas.
"That was a huge one," Holloway said. "That's been a big theme all year, we need our power play to step up in those situations. I think that's what all the good teams do is their power play steps up when they need it the most. It was a ton of good plays to keep the puck in."
Kaskimaki gave the Blues a 4-3 lead at 9:47 on a pretty passing sequence with Jonatan Berggren, and Buchnevich's spin and pass with Kaskimaki taking the puck and lifting a backhand into the top of the net.
"It was a (heck) of a play from 'Bergy' and 'Buchy'" Kaskimaki said. "It's pretty easy to put it in from there."
Holloway scored an empty-net goal at 19:05 for the 5-3 final.
"You know what, we did a lot of really good things," Thomas said. "Just being able to fight through that second period, we put ourselves in trouble, whether it's penalty trouble, and they were on us the whole period. Being able to come in here and reset, even though they scored one early and just keep on pushing, that's something that we've done the last handful of games and it's something that you love to see from your team and a big sign of growth."
NOTES: Thomas' three-point game was his fourth in the past six games; he has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in that span. … Neighbours has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in his past six games. … Robertson has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past six games; he has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 20 games against St. Louis. … ... Blues forward Connor McMichael returned to the lineup after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. He had no shots on goal in 11:48 of ice time.