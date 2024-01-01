Walker recalled from Springfield

walker_nathan_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Nathan Walker from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Walker, 29, has posted a team-leading 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 30 games with Springfield this season.

Last season, Walker appeared in a career-high 56 regular-season games with the Blues, recording 10 points (two goals, eight assists).

Overall, the Cardiff, UK, native has appeared in 111 career regular-season NHL games, including stints with Washington, Edmonton, and St. Louis, tallying 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) and 41 penalty minutes.

News Feed

MacEachern assigned to Springfield

MacEachern assigned to Springfield
St. Louis Blues Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 30

Malkin has goal, assist, lifts Penguins past Blues
Photos: The Best of 2023

Photos: The Best of 2023
Kessel recalled from Springfield

Kessel recalled from Springfield
Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues game recap December 29

Toews scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues
Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury

Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury
Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors

Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 27

Hofer makes 39 saves, Blues edge Stars for 3rd straight win
MacEachern recalled from Springfield

MacEachern recalled from Springfield
MacEachern assigned to Springfield

MacEachern assigned to Springfield
Chicago Blackhawks St. Louis Blues game recap December 23

Blues rally back with five-goal third period to beat Blackhawks
7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors

7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors
St. Louis Blues Florida Panthers game recap December 21

Buchnevich scores twice for Blues in win against Panthers
McGing assigned to Springfield

McGing assigned to Springfield
St Louis Blues Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 19

Kucherov scores twice for Lightning in win against Blues
Holiday hospital visits 2023

Blues visit local children's hospitals for holidays
Life as a Blue premieres Dec. 18 on YouTube

Life as a Blue premieres Dec. 18 on YouTube
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 16

Parayko scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Stars