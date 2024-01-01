Walker recalled from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Nathan Walker from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Walker, 29, has posted a team-leading 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 30 games with Springfield this season.

Last season, Walker appeared in a career-high 56 regular-season games with the Blues, recording 10 points (two goals, eight assists).

Overall, the Cardiff, UK, native has appeared in 111 career regular-season NHL games, including stints with Washington, Edmonton, and St. Louis, tallying 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) and 41 penalty minutes.