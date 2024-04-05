Walker nominated for Masterton Trophy

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Nathan Walker has been nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to "the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."

Nominees from all 32 teams are selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Finalists will be determined in the coming weeks and the recipient of the Masterton Trophy will be named at the NHL Awards later this summer.

Recent winners of the Masterton Trophy include Pittsburgh's Kris Letang (2023), Montreal's Carey Price (2022) and Philadelphia's Oskar Lindblom (2021). Previous St. Louis Blues players to win the award include Jamie McLennan (1998) and Blake Dunlop (1981).

Walker, 30, is in his seventh season and has played 150 games in the NHL. Since making his NHL debut in 2017-18, Walker has also played in 225 games in the AHL with the the Hershey Bears, San Antonio Rampage, Utica Comets and Springfield Thunderbirds.

In January, the Blues signed Walker to a two-year, one-way contract extension.

Walker has recorded 19 goals and 19 assists (38 points) in his 150 NHL games.

