ST. LOUIS -- The Vegas Golden Knights scored three times in 2:36 as part of a four-goal second period to rally past the St. Louis Blues 6-3 at Enterprise Center on Wednesday.
Golden Knights score 4 in 2nd, rally past Blues
Vegas extends point streak to 6; Binnington makes 43 saves for St. Louis
Jack Eichel, Keegan Kolesar and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Barbashev had two assists for the Golden Knights (17-5-5), who extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). Logan Thompson made 26 saves.
"We got back in the game," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. "Our specials teams were able to take advantage."
Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 43 saves for the Blues (13-11-1), who defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime on Monday.
"Penalties for sure," St. Louis coach Craig Berube said on what changed after taking a 3-1 lead. "I thought we took a couple penalties, got them back in the game. That was the difference for me."
Eichel started the comeback by scoring for the fourth straight game to cut it to 3-2 at 9:42, then Jonathan Marchessault's power-play goal at 11:51 tied it 3-3.
Kolesar's redirection in front of Binnington at 12:18 gave Vegas a 4-3 lead.
"It’s nice to see the work you put in pays off," Kolesar said. "It makes you hungry to keep going. It was a great play by [Brayden] McNabb up top.
"We got back to our game. We weren’t giving them speed entering our zone. We were harder on sticks, and we were getting sticks in front of the puck before they could make plays. That’s how we were able to counter them."
Michael Amadio's power-play goal at 19:42 on a rebound from the right circle made it 5-3.
"We got away from our game plan, got away from what was working in the first period," St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn said. "They're a good team with a lot of skill and obviously know how to win. We just let them back in the game and I took a penalty and before you know it, we're down 5-3."
Karlsson scored into an empty net with 12 seconds remaining in the third period for the 6-3 final.
Vegas took a 1-0 lead at 8:03 of the first period when Zach Whitecloud's shot from the right circle went off the stick of Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich, off the crossbar and past Binnington.
"Obviously, any of us on the back end all think the same way," Whitecloud said. "Any time we can contribute, we’re happy to do it. If you keep doing the right things, then good things will come."
Jake Neighbours tied it 1-1 at 9:20 on a 2-on-1 with Pavel Buchnevich; he kept it and snapped a shot from the slot past Thompson.
Kevin Hayes made it 2-1 at 10:33 when tipped in Torey Krug’s cross-crease pass from the right circle.
Kyrou's first goal in 11 games made it 3-1 at 17:11. He picked up the puck in the neutral zone and weaved through three defenders before beating Thompson from the low slot.
NOTES: Eichel has nine points (four goals, five assists) in a four-game point streak. ... Marchessault's goal was the 200th of his NHL career. ... Blues center Robert Thomas had an assist to give him 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in the past 18 games. ... St. Louis is 1-11-1 when allowing the first goal, and lost for just the second time when scoring three or more goals (10-2-0). ... The Blues have alternated wins and losses the past eight games (4-4-0). ...Vegas finished with a season-high 49 shots; 18 came on the power play. ... St. Louis' 49 shots allowed is also a season-high, surpassing the 46 to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 30.