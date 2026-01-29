Barkin' for the Blues Night returns Jan. 31

It will be all about pucks and pups at Enterprise Center on Saturday!

The St. Louis Blues are unleashing Barkin’ for the Blues Night, presented by Purina, on Jan. 31 when the Blues host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 6 p.m. It’s a celebration of hockey, community and four-legged friends that promises to be paws-itively unforgettable.

Before the puck even drops, there will be an entrance fit for a feel-good highlight reel. Blues players will arrive to the arena alongside adoptable dogs from CARE STL, the Animal Protective Association (APA) and the Humane Society of Missouri, shining a spotlight on local shelters and pets searching for their forever homes.

Once inside, fans can head to the Blues for Kids section outside Portal 15 where a limited number of Barkin’ for the Blues mystery pucks, autographed by current Blues players, will be available for purchase. Fans can also support a great cause by bidding in a special online auction featuring autographed, game-used memorabilia from Blues players. The auction is available at blues.givesmart.com or by texting BLUES to 76278. Both the mystery pucks and auction will benefit Duo Dogs and local shelters.

Adding to the pregame smiles, Duo Dogs will be at the Blues for Kids section with Touch Therapy dogs, offering fans a chance to relax, recharge and maybe sneak in a few extra belly rubs before faceoff. CARE STL, the APA and Humane Society of Missouri will be in the District (Portal 33) with adoptable dogs for fans to meet, while also sharing information on shelter services and volunteer opportunities.

And because every team needs an MVP, the Blues are teaming up with Purina to crown one of the most important players of all — your pet! Fans can submit a photo of their furry companion to be voted on as the Blues’ Most Valuable Pet here.

So get ready, because Barkin’ for the Blues Night is ready to fetch some unforgettable memories at Enterprise Center.

Limited tickets remain for Saturday's 6 p.m. puck drop against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Get yours here.