Toropchenko agrees to entry-level contract with Blues

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract with forward Alexei Toropchenko.

The 19-year-old native of Moscow, Russia has played 29 games with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League this season, posting six goals, seven assists (13 points) and 12 penalty minutes.

Last season, Toropchenko posted 17 goals and 22 assists (39 points) in 66 games with Guelph.

Toropchenko was drafted by the Blues in the fourth-round (No. 113 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.