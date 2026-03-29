Holloway has goal, assist as Blues cruise past Maple Leafs to win 4th straight

Holloway made it 4-1 at 9:10 when Kyrou found the forward cutting into the slot, and he beat Woll with a wrister high on the glove side.

“They were all over us,” Maple Leafs forward William Nylander said of the Blues. “We didn't win any battles tonight. They controlled the game. That’s what it comes down to. We weren't crisp and we made it harder on ourselves.”

Broberg's power-play goal at 18:24 from the high slot made it a 5-1 final.

“Playing with confidence has been big,” Thomas said. “The guys have really stepped up and taken over on how we want to play. We’re just playing with a ton of confidence. Our ‘D’ are getting up in the plays, we’re transitioning so quick, we’re finding the middle. Our attack off the rush is really dangerous. There’s a lot of things going well right now, especially when you have so many young guys coming in. They’ve really stepped up, not only their play but just showing maturity and stepping up and talking in the room. I think it’s been really important lately."

NOTES: Holloway has 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 15 games since returning from a right high ankle sprain after the Olympic break. … Snuggerud has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in the past 11 games. … Thomas returned after missing one game with an upper-body injury; he has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) his past 12 games. … Toronto forward Jacob Quillan had an assist on McCabe’s goal, his first NHL point in his 17th game. … St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong served in his 1,231st game as GM, passing Frank Selke Sr. (Montreal Canadiens) for 16th all-time among GMs for games with a single franchise. ... The Blues moved over .500 for the first time since they were 3-2-1.