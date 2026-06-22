Tkachuk to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Blue will become the 27th player to wear the Blue Note to be inducted

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By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced today that former Blues forward Keith Tkachuk will be inducted as part of the class of 2026. 

Tkachuk will become the 27th former Blue to be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Tkachuk, 54, spent nine years in St. Louis and dressed in 543 regular-season games with the Blues. He ranks 14th in franchise history with 427 points and sixth with 208 goals.

“Keith Tkachuk’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame is richly deserved," said Blues Chairman Tom Stillman. "One of the greatest American-born hockey players of all time, ‘Big Walt’ brought a unique blend of skill and toughness to the St. Louis Blues. It was a privilege to watch him play in the Blue Note for nine seasons, and his impact on the franchise and our broader hockey community continues to be felt to this day. On behalf of the Blues organization and Blues fans everywhere, heartfelt congratulations to Keith and the entire Tkachuk family on this prestigious honor.”

Originally drafted at No. 19 overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 1990, the Melrose, Massachusetts, native appeared in 1,201 career NHL regular-season games, including stints with the Jets, the Phoenix Coyotes, the Blues, and the Atlanta Thrashers.

Among American players in NHL history, Tkachuk ranks seventh in points (1,065), third in goals (538), ninth in game-winning goals, and fourth in penalty minutes (2,219). 

A two-time 50-goal scorer and nine-time 30-goal scorer, he is one of only four players in NHL history to have posted over 1,000 career points and over 2,000 career penalty minutes. 

A five-time NHL All-Star (1997, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009) and two-time selection to the NHL’s Second All-Star Team (1995, 1998), Tkachuk was also enshrined in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011.

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