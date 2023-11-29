The Late Shift premieres Nov. 30 on Blues YouTube

Late Shift Title
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The Late Shift, a live postgame show that originally debuted during the 2019 season, will return with its 2023-24 premiere episode on Thursday, Nov. 30 after the St. Louis Blues host the Buffalo Sabres at Enterprise Center.

The show will stream live exclusively on the Blues YouTube channel after the game. The show will also be available on demand at stlouisblues.com the day after a new episode premieres.

The Late Shift provides exclusive interviews with Blues players, alumni and other guests. Additional episodes will be available throughout the season.

Thursday’s premiere will feature Ken Hitchcock and forward Pierre Turgeon, who will be in town as the Blues celebrate their Hockey Hall of Fame induction prior to the game against the Buffalo Sabres. Bally Sports' Andy Strickland will host the first episode.

Hitchcock and Turgeon will drop the ceremonial puck before the game. A limited amount of tickets are still available by visiting ticketmaster.com.

News Feed

St Louis Blues Minnesota Wild game recap November 28

Wild top Blues in 1st game under Hynes, end losing streak at 7
Parayko matches Pronger in games played by a Blues d-man

Parayko matches Pronger in games played by a Blues defenseman
Sami Kapanen enjoys watching son play for Blues

Sami Kapanen enjoys watching son play for Blues
St. Louis Blues Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 26

Buchnevich has 3 points in Blues win against Blackhawks
Blues bring dads on road trip to Chicago, Minnesota

Blues bring dads on road trip to Chicago, Minnesota
O'Reilly amazed by Blues tribute video

O'Reilly amazed by Blues tribute video
Nashville Predators St Louis Blues game recap November 24

Predators score 8, defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Blues give O'Reilly painting for 1,000th game

Blues give O'Reilly painting for 1,000th game
Hayes scores game-winner after late brother's birthday

Hayes scores game-winner after late brother's birthday
St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap November 22

Blues score twice shorthanded in 2nd, rally to defeat Coyotes
Blues to premiere 'Tuzz Talks' on Nov. 21

Blues to premiere 'Tuzz Talks' on Nov. 21
Blues Cyber Week begins Nov. 24 with week-long deals

Blues Cyber Week begins Nov. 24 with week-long deals
St. Louis Blues Anaheim Ducks game recap November 19

Hofer makes 30 saves, Blues hand Ducks 3rd straight loss
St. Louis Blues Los Angeles Kings game recap November 18

Kings score 4 in 1st, cruise past Blues
St. Louis Blues San Jose Sharks game recap November 16

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks cruise past Blues to end 3-game skid
Binnington moves up shutout leaderboard

Binnington moves up shutout leaderboard
Tampa Bay Lightning St. Louis Blues game recap November 14

Binnington stops 30, Blues blank Lightning for 3rd win in row
Hitchcock, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame