The Late Shift premieres Nov. 30 on Blues YouTube

The Late Shift, a live postgame show that originally debuted during the 2019 season, will return with its 2023-24 premiere episode on Thursday, Nov. 30 after the St. Louis Blues host the Buffalo Sabres at Enterprise Center.

The show will stream live exclusively on the Blues YouTube channel after the game. The show will also be available on demand at stlouisblues.com the day after a new episode premieres.

The Late Shift provides exclusive interviews with Blues players, alumni and other guests. Additional episodes will be available throughout the season.

Thursday’s premiere will feature Ken Hitchcock and forward Pierre Turgeon, who will be in town as the Blues celebrate their Hockey Hall of Fame induction prior to the game against the Buffalo Sabres. Bally Sports' Andy Strickland will host the first episode.

Hitchcock and Turgeon will drop the ceremonial puck before the game. A limited amount of tickets are still available by visiting ticketmaster.com.