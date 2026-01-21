Blues, Circa Sports to send two fans to Vegas for each remaining home win

To celebrate its new partnership with the St. Louis Blues, sports betting venture Circa Sports will award two lucky winners a trip to **Circa Resort & Casino** in Las Vegas for all home game wins at Enterprise Center the rest of the 2025-26 regular season.

Circa Sports launched in the state in December, with the St. Louis Blues marking one of the brand’s first major collaborations within the local community.

“The St. Louis Blues are an important staple of Missouri sports, and we are excited to get to know their loyal fanbase,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports and Circa. “We want to bring our Las Vegas-born energy to their home games, so what better way than to bring them to Circa in downtown Las Vegas so they can experience it firsthand.”

With the Blues carrying a season-high four-game home win streak into the team’s next home game on Saturday night against Los Angeles, Circa Sports starts its promotion of randomly selecting attendees following each Blues home victory to receive the following trip to Circa with a guest:

Circa is an adults-only casino resort located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, blending classic Vegas energy with chic design and next-generation amenities. Winners can relax in a spacious single king guestroom designed for comfort and style, featuring plush bedding, modern amenities and sweeping views of the Las Vegas Valley. Lunch in the World’s Largest Sportsbook : Enjoy lunch at the World’s Largest Sportsbook inside of Circa, featuring a massive, 78-million-pixel LED screen and three stories of viewing areas showing the sport’s hottest matchups.

: Enjoy lunch at the World’s Largest Sportsbook inside of Circa, featuring a massive, 78-million-pixel LED screen and three stories of viewing areas showing the sport’s hottest matchups. Daybed at Stadium Swim : Soak up the Las Vegas weather with a $0 minimum daybed at Stadium Swim, Circa’s year-round pool amphitheater featuring six pools and a 143-foot screen to catch all the day’s biggest games.

: Soak up the Las Vegas weather with a $0 minimum daybed at Stadium Swim, Circa’s year-round pool amphitheater featuring six pools and a 143-foot screen to catch all the day’s biggest games. Cocktails at Legacy Club: Toast to the night with a round of handcrafted cocktails at Legacy Club, Circa’s sophisticated 60th-floor rooftop lounge boasting panoramic views of the Las Vegas skyline, firepit seating and an elevated atmosphere.

“Our fans loved visiting Las Vegas long before they started incorporating Blues games into their travel plans beginning in 2017 so our new partnership with Circa Sports is sure to be a popular one,” said Steve Chapman, Blues Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. “Providing unrivaled hospitality and service in everything they do, Circa Sports will elevate the experience at home games in St. Louis and on the road in Vegas in ways Blues fans have never seen before.”

The winners may choose any midweek night stay (Monday-Thursday). Airfare is not included and winners must be 21 and over.

Circa Sports’ mobile app is now available across the state of Missouri. It features high limits, player-friendly pricing, exceptional customer service and multiple funding options. The app is available for download anywhere in the state for customers ages 21 and over. For more information, visit https://www.circasports.com/missouri-app.

About St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have been a part of the NHL since 1967 and during more than 50 years of operation, the organization has established itself as one of the premier professional sports franchises in the country. With a Stanley Cup, ten division titles, a Presidents’ Trophy and more than 20 former team members enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Blues have etched one of the most storied histories in the NHL. Through their history, the Blues have hosted more than 35 million fans and invested millions in the St. Louis community via Blues for Kids, the team’s charitable foundation. For more information, please visit stlouisblues.com.

About Circa Sports

Helmed by casino owner and downtown Las Vegas developer Derek Stevens, Circa Sports is blazing a trail in sports betting by combining a customer-first approach to business with a team of the country's top oddsmakers. Based in Las Vegas, Circa Sports boasts one of the most competitive wagering menus in the country and is a leader in the industry for sports futures. The venture currently offers physical betting locations in the world’s largest sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, along with four additional southern Nevada locations; a book in Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev; a brick-and-mortar book in American Place in Waukegan, Ill; and Kentucky’s largest sportsbook at The Mint Kentucky Downs in Franklin. Its mobile offerings are currently available in Nevada, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa, Colorado and Missouri. For more information, visit CircaSports.com.

About Circa Resort & Casino

Get ready for the time of your life at Circa Resort & Casino, an adults-only casino-resort concept in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. The AAA Four Diamond Circa pays homage to Vegas’ Golden Era through vintage design, old-school hospitality and nods to the city’s history while introducing high-tech advancements and innovative amenities. The resort features upscale rooms and suites; the world’s largest sportsbook; Stadium Swim, a year-round pool aqua theater; a two-story casino; Garage Mahal, a high-tech transportation hub; the luxe Legacy Club rooftop lounge; an expansive local art collection; 35,000 sq. ft of meetings and conventions space and more. Guests can indulge at original restaurant concepts including premium steaks and seafood at Barry’s Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake and Make It Happen Hospitality; Pan-Asian fare at 8 East from Chef Dan Coughlin; deli classics at Saginaw’s Delicatessen from restaurateur Paul Saginaw; authentic Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ; and all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co. from the founding family of American Coney Island. Visit circalasvegas.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @circalasvegas to stay up to date.