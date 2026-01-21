Blues, Ameren team up for Future Goals program

The St. Louis Blues and long-term partner Ameren have announced a new multi-year initiative to bring *Future Goals™: Hockey Careers Beyond the Ice* program to 30 schools across Missouri and Illinois for the 2025-26 school year.

The newest module of the program launched recently, is a national collaboration between Everfi, the National Hockey League (NHL®), and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA). The local initiative featuring the Blues and Ameren is enabling approximately 1,200 students in sixth through ninth grade to learn about future career opportunities within the sport of hockey.

The Future Goals program powered by Everfi is celebrating 12 years of supporting teachers and schools by creating custom online courses that use hockey to make learning engaging and exciting for students. Through the partnership, more than five million students across 10,000 schools in the U.S. and Canada have brought STEM education and career exploration to middle school students. The investment of over $28 million into schools, teachers and students is funded by the NHL and NHLPA’s Industry Growth Fund, a joint initiative with the NHL’s 32-Clubs to support local communities through hockey.

The program’s original interactive digital course, Future Goals: Hockey Scholar, generated millions of hours of learning. Now, Hockey Careers Beyond the Ice shifts the focus from STEM fundamentals to career exploration and readiness, introducing students to the diverse professionals who make professional hockey possible.