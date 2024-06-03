Blues Summer Sale and Open House set for June 15

Need new Blues gear?

If so, you’re in luck!

The Blues Summer Sale will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Enterprise Center and will feature a wide selection of Blues apparel from STL Authentics, including $10 hats, $10 T-shirts and up to 75 percent off Reverse Retro gear.

Discounted new and used player equipment - including practice jerseys, gloves, skates, pants and sticks - will be also available from Rinkside Reserve.

All fans that make a purchase at Enterprise Center will also receive a coupon for 50 percent off tickets to select home games next season.

Full season tickets holders will get early access to the sale on June 14 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.

Fans interested in securing season tickets for the upcoming season will be able to visit with Blues representatives during Open House from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Fans can view available seating locations and get behind-the-scenes tours of premium locations and suites at Enterprise Center. RSVP to attend the Open House before June 14 to receive a replica championship ring (while supplies last).