Blues Summer Sale and Open House set for June 15

summer_sale_open_house
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Need new Blues gear?

If so, you’re in luck!

The Blues Summer Sale will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Enterprise Center and will feature a wide selection of Blues apparel from STL Authentics, including $10 hats, $10 T-shirts and up to 75 percent off Reverse Retro gear.

Discounted new and used player equipment - including practice jerseys, gloves, skates, pants and sticks - will be also available from Rinkside Reserve.

All fans that make a purchase at Enterprise Center will also receive a coupon for 50 percent off tickets to select home games next season.

Full season tickets holders will get early access to the sale on June 14 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.

Fans interested in securing season tickets for the upcoming season will be able to visit with Blues representatives during Open House from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Fans can view available seating locations and get behind-the-scenes tours of premium locations and suites at Enterprise Center. RSVP to attend the Open House before June 14 to receive a replica championship ring (while supplies last).

