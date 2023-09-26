Steve's Hot Dogs opens at Enterprise Center

Steve Ewing, frontman of The Urge and co-owner of Steve’s Hot Dogs, is having a SOOO St. Louis moment as his restaurant expands into Enterprise Center, the home of the St. Louis Blues. Ewing and his bandmates from The Urge wrote “The Blues Have the Urge” - the goal song that now plays at Blues home games.

Steve’s Hot Dogs, the home of the Official Hot Dog of St. Louis, will open a location in Enterprise Center on the plaza level at Portal 8, with their first preseason test shift happening when the Blues take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 26.

“I’m a lifelong Blues fan. Getting to have a hand in writing the goal song was a bucket list experience, and now having our restaurant expand into Enterprise Center is truly a dream come true,” said Steve.

Their menu will consist of their traditional St. Louis-style hot dog, the Gorilla Mac and Cheese Dog, the Very Veggie Dog (Vegan) and a plain hot dog. They will also offer Mac and Cheese bowls to warm up folks sitting near the ice.

The Blue Note Dog, which will only be available at Blues games, will surely be a hit among Blues fans - a smoked all-beef hot dog topped with creamy mac and cheese, St. Louis style wing sauce and blue cheese on a french bun.