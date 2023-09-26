News Feed

Steve's Hot Dogs opens at Enterprise Center

steve_ewing_hotdogs
By St. Louis Blues
Digital Release

Steve Ewing, frontman of The Urge and co-owner of Steve’s Hot Dogs, is having a SOOO St. Louis moment as his restaurant expands into Enterprise Center, the home of the St. Louis Blues. Ewing and his bandmates from The Urge wrote “The Blues Have the Urge” - the goal song that now plays at Blues home games.

Steve’s Hot Dogs, the home of the Official Hot Dog of St. Louis, will open a location in Enterprise Center on the plaza level at Portal 8, with their first preseason test shift happening when the Blues take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 26.

“I’m a lifelong Blues fan. Getting to have a hand in writing the goal song was a bucket list experience, and now having our restaurant expand into Enterprise Center is truly a dream come true,” said Steve.

Their menu will consist of their traditional St. Louis-style hot dog, the Gorilla Mac and Cheese Dog, the Very Veggie Dog (Vegan) and a plain hot dog. They will also offer Mac and Cheese bowls to warm up folks sitting near the ice.

The Blue Note Dog, which will only be available at Blues games, will surely be a hit among Blues fans - a smoked all-beef hot dog topped with creamy mac and cheese, St. Louis style wing sauce and blue cheese on a french bun.

Blue Note Dog

Steve’s Hot Dogs expanded into CITYPARK and America’s Center over the last year. “St. Louis has the best sports fans period. We are so honored to be standing shoulder to shoulder with these icons in St. Louis sports - St. Louis City SC, the Battlehawks and now the Blues,” said Ewing.

Steve’s has found these opportunities to be a perfect fit for their brand, which is unique and fun, but also very scalable for the high-volume, high pace environment of stadiums.

Danni Eickenhorst, CEO of HuSTL Hospitality and co-owner of Steve’s Hot Dogs shared that “When stadiums and institutions work to specifically curate locally-grown brands and to give them a chance to represent St. Louis in such a forward-facing way, they are really investing in a big way in the region. The ripple effect of an opportunity like expanding to Enterprise Center is huge - drawing attention to our brick-and-mortar locations, and shining a light in our business in such a way that continues to attract new opportunities. We’re beyond grateful.”

“As St. Louis becomes more known nationally for its local food scene, we have continued to partner with homegrown establishments and bring their unique and delicious flavors to fans at Enterprise Center,” said Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of Business Operations of the St. Louis Blues. “The addition of Steve’s Hot Dogs further enhances this commitment and we are thrilled to offer our fans another option for the upcoming season that is a true St. Louis original.”