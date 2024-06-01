Stancl signs entry-level contract with Blues

stancl_jakub_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Jakub Stancl to a three-year, two-way entry-level contract. 

Stancl was drafted by the Blues in the fourth round, No. 106 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft. 

Stancl, 19, spent last season with the Vaxjo Lakers of the SHL, posting one goal in seven regular-season games. He also spent time with the Lakers’ J20 team in Sweden’s top junior hockey league, recording 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 28 regular-season games.  

In international play, the Praha, native appeared in seven games with Czechia at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, logging six points (four goals, two assists), helping the team earn a bronze medal.

News Feed

