Monahan has goal, assist, Jets defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Monahan, who missed Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes with an illness, has six goals in his past five games. He had no points in his first four with the Jets after he was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 2.

“From day one since we got Sean, we've been trying to get that chemistry on the second line,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. “That's very important as we move forward. That line (Monahan, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Alex Iafallo) has looked very good."

Iafallo, Brenden Dillon, and Kyle Connor also scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 36 saves for the Jets (37-15-5), who have won seven of eight. Josh Morrissey and Ehlers each had two assists.

“You've got two very reliable players in Sean and Alex, and it gives [Ehlers] a little more freedom out there,” Bowness said. “Now the line looks really good.”