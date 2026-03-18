Projected Lineup: March 18 at Calgary

stenberg_projected
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues continue their Canadian road trip on Wednesday night in Calgary (8:30 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The Blues have won eight straight games against the Calgary Flames dating back to 2023, and are 7-2-1 overall since the season resumed following the Olympic break.

The team will be looking to keep that momentum rolling against the Flames, who are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games and rank 31st overall in the League standings.

Blues Head Coach Jim Mongomery is making three lineup changes to the skaters - Jonathan Drouin, Otto Stenberg and Tyler Tucker are in, while Jonatan Berggren, Oskar Sundqvist and Justin Holl are out.

Joel Hofer will start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Jonathan Drouin - Dalibor Dvorsky - Otto Stenberg
Alexey Toropchenko - Jack Finley - Pius Suter

Defense

Philip Broberg - Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Joel Hofer

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