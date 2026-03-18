Preview: Blues at Flames

Playing with fire:

The St. Louis Blues continue their three-game road trip with a stop in Calgary to face the Flames. St. Louis saw its seven-game point streak come to an end on Sunday with a 3–2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, the team’s first regulation loss since Feb. 28. Despite the setback, the Blues have been strong on the road, winning five of their last six away games.

Calgary enters the matchup looking to turn things around, currently sitting 31st in the NHL standings. The Flames are coming off a five-game road trip in which they went 1–4-0, including a 5–2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings in their most recent outing. Now returning home to open a six-game homestand, Calgary will be eager to reset and find momentum in front of their home crowd.