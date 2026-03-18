Preview: Blues at Flames

Preview_CGY
By Sophie Femrite / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Playing with fire:

The St. Louis Blues continue their three-game road trip with a stop in Calgary to face the Flames. St. Louis saw its seven-game point streak come to an end on Sunday with a 3–2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, the team’s first regulation loss since Feb. 28. Despite the setback, the Blues have been strong on the road, winning five of their last six away games.

Calgary enters the matchup looking to turn things around, currently sitting 31st in the NHL standings. The Flames are coming off a five-game road trip in which they went 1–4-0, including a 5–2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings in their most recent outing. Now returning home to open a six-game homestand, Calgary will be eager to reset and find momentum in front of their home crowd.

🕒 When: Wednesday, March 18 at 8:30 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

STL@CGY: Neighbours scores goal against Dustin Wolf

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Flames will meet for their third and final matchup of the season.
  • The Blues have won eight straight games against Calgary, dating back to Oct. 26, 2023. The streak is the Blues' longest active win streak against any franchise and is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the NHL.
  • Going back to Dec. 22, 2018, the Blues are 16-2-0 against Calgary.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 11 at CGY | STL 4, CGY 2

Nov. 11 vs. CGY | STL 3, CGY 2

March 18 at CGY, 8:30 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: DYLAN HOLLOWAY

Dylan Holloway continues to provide a major offensive spark for the Blues, scoring his 14th goal of the season on Sunday at Winnipeg. He has nine points (3g, 6a) in his last seven games and 13 points (6g, 7a) in 10 games since returning from injury on Feb. 26.

FLAMES:  MATT CORONATO

Matt Coronato was named the Third Star in Sunday’s game against Detroit after recording a two-point night (1g, 1a). He currently ranks third on the Flames in total points (32).

STL@WPG: Holloway scores in the final minute

BLUES BUZZ

  • The Blues have allowed just 1.88 goals against per game in March, the fewest in the NHL.
  • On Monday, Jimmy Snuggerud was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after posting six points (3g, 3a) and a +5 rating across four games.
  • Since March 1, the Blues lead the NHL with five wins and 10 points on the road.

UP NEXT

  • March 21 - Blues at Canucks
  • March 24 - Blues vs. Capitals | Tickets
  • March 26 - Blues vs. Sharks | Tickets

News Feed

Snuggerud named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Fleury has goal, assist, Jets hang on to end Blues’ 7-game point streak

Thomas scores with 9 seconds left in OT, Blues rally from 2 down late to defeat Oilers

Snuggerud scores twice for Blues in win against Hurricanes

Rosen signs two-year, two-way extension

Blues Alumni host 3rd annual Puck Cancer game on March 27

Blues, Pronger to host book release event on April 14

Islanders rally from 3 down, top Blues in OT in Schenn’s return

Harenstam named finalist for league MVP

Stenberg, Lindstein recalled from Springfield

Blues stay hot, shut out Ducks for 4th straight win

Thomas scores 2nd goal in OT, Blues recover to defeat Sharks

Schenn traded to Islanders for 2 picks, 2 players

Faulk traded to Detroit for 2 picks, 2 players

Preview: Blues at Sharks

Joseph placed on unconditional waivers for contract termination

Hofer makes 34 saves, Blues hold off Kraken

Projected Lineup: March 4 at Seattle