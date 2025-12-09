Binnington named Sports Personality of the Year

binnington_closeup
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Jordan Binnington was named the Sports Personality of the Year at the 2025 Jack Buck Awards on Monday night.

Binnington received the award from former Blues goaltender Mike Liut, who previously won Sports Personality of the Year in 1981, at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis.

Binnington is the ninth member of the St. Louis Blues to win the award, joining Liut, Brett Hull (1990), Curtis Joseph (1993), Brendan Shanahan (1995), Al MacInnis (1999), T.J. Oshie (2014), Vladimir Tarasenko (2016) and Craig Berube (2019).

The award was established in 1970 by legendary St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Jack Buck and is awarded annually to honor St. Louis’ top sports figure. Other names to win the award include former Cardinals Bob Gibson, Joe Torre, Lou Brock, Ozzie Smith and Albert Pujols, former Rams Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk, and Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

Binnington first arrived on the scene in St. Louis in 2019. With the Blues struggling midway through the season, he was called up and made his NHL debut on Jan. 7, 2019, recording a 3-0 shutout win against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blues surge up the standings was driven, in part, by Binnington posting a 16-3-1 record in his first 20 starts, helping the Blues climb into the playoff picture and capture their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Since then, Binnington has become the Blues' all-time leader in games played, games started, regular-season wins and playoff wins.

