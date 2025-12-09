Binnington named Sports Personality of the Year

Jordan Binnington was named the Sports Personality of the Year at the 2025 Jack Buck Awards on Monday night.

Binnington received the award from former Blues goaltender Mike Liut, who previously won Sports Personality of the Year in 1981, at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis.

Binnington is the ninth member of the St. Louis Blues to win the award, joining Liut, Brett Hull (1990), Curtis Joseph (1993), Brendan Shanahan (1995), Al MacInnis (1999), T.J. Oshie (2014), Vladimir Tarasenko (2016) and Craig Berube (2019).

The award was established in 1970 by legendary St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Jack Buck and is awarded annually to honor St. Louis’ top sports figure. Other names to win the award include former Cardinals Bob Gibson, Joe Torre, Lou Brock, Ozzie Smith and Albert Pujols, former Rams Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk, and Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee.