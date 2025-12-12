NASHVILLE -- Steven Stamkos scored four goals, matching an NHL career high, in a 7-2 win for the Nashville Predators against the St. Louis Blues at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.
Stamkos gets 2nd career 4-goal game for Predators in win against Blues
Evangelista has 3 assists for Nashville, which has won 6 of 8
Stamkos reached 594 career goals, seven behind Jari Kurri for 21st in NHL history. His four goals tied the Predators record (Filip Forsberg, Rocco Grimaldi, Eric Nystrom) for most in a game.
“It’s one of those nights,” said Stamkos, who had nine shots on goal. “You can never expect to come in and score four goals. I just tried to build off last game. I thought our team had a great game and myself, personally, felt good. Didn’t score up in the score sheet but felt really good with where the game was trending. Just great to be part of that win where we put together some quality games after some quality games. That’s been something we’ve been trying to accomplish, and I thought we did that tonight.”
Luke Evangelista had three assists for the Predators (12-14-4), who have won six of their past eight games. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.
Philip Broberg had two assists for the Blues (11-14-7), who had won two of their previous three. Jordan Binnington was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots through two periods. Joel Hofer made six saves in relief.
“Soft,” Blues captain Brayden Schenn said. “Soft in front of our own net. Soft in front of their net. Give good players time and space to score goals or second chances and leaving [Binnington] to hang out to dry on some. That’s how we keep on giving up as many goals as we are right now.”
Stamkos gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 8:22 of the first period. He knocked the puck out of mid-air on a rebound of his own shot on a 2-on-1 rush with Matthew Wood.
“It is pretty cool,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “I don’t know how many times we’ve seen that here. Obviously, it’s special to score four but he’s got like, what, 590 in his career? It’s just pretty cool to be a part of just what he’s done in his career, and he keeps finding ways to score goals. It’s pretty impressive.”
Stamkos made it 2-0 at 11:19 on a rebound in the slot on a shot from the point by Josi.
“It was just one of those things where it just organically happened,” Stamkos said. “Like, I get a shift with [Wood] and [Fedor Svechkov], we score. The coach has a gut feeling, we get back out, we score again. It’s just like ‘Okay, that’s your line for the night and we’re going to go.”
Hugh McGing scored his first NHL goal for the Blues to make it 2-1 at 4:17 of the second period on a shot from the right face-off circle on a pass from Robby Fabbri.
Ryan O'Reilly gave the Predators a 3-1 lead at 8:38 on a one-timer.
Forsberg extended the Predators lead to 4-1 at 11:43 on a 2-on-1 rush with Evangelista.
Stamkos completed his 15th NHL hat trick to make it 5-1 at 12:06 on a passing attempt that deflected in off of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.
“It was impressive,” O’Reilly said. “It was fun to watch. All just working man’s goals, going to the hard areas. Obviously, we all know how incredible of a goal-scorer he is. But yeah, just going to the net, going to the right areas, winning battles in front. Big reason why we won tonight.”
Robert Thomas scored for the Blues to make it 5-2 at 13:56 on a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Saros on the blocker side.
Stamkos gave the Predators a 6-2 lead at 15:33 on a rebound of a shot from Josi that was redirected by Wood.
Bunting made it 7-2 at 7:36 of the third period on the power play.
“Mentality,” Schenn said. “It’s so simple as far as a mindset goes, and we just don’t do it. And that’s every single guy. We have to commit to the little habits and the details to play for one another. If not, you keep on getting embarrassed.”
NOTES: Fabbri made his season debut with the Blues. The forward signed with St. louis on Wednesday and had an assist in 14:28 of ice time. … Stamkos became the second player in the NHL this season to score four goals in a game, following Logan Cooley of the Utah Mammoth (Nov. 24). … Stamkos became the fifth active player to post multiple four-goal games, joining Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (four times), Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings (two), Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (two) and Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres (two).