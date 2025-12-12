Stamkos gets 2nd career 4-goal game for Predators in win against Blues

Luke Evangelista had three assists for the Predators (12-14-4), who have won six of their past eight games. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

Philip Broberg had two assists for the Blues (11-14-7), who had won two of their previous three. Jordan Binnington was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots through two periods. Joel Hofer made six saves in relief.

“Soft,” Blues captain Brayden Schenn said. “Soft in front of our own net. Soft in front of their net. Give good players time and space to score goals or second chances and leaving [Binnington] to hang out to dry on some. That’s how we keep on giving up as many goals as we are right now.”

Stamkos gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 8:22 of the first period. He knocked the puck out of mid-air on a rebound of his own shot on a 2-on-1 rush with Matthew Wood.

“It is pretty cool,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “I don’t know how many times we’ve seen that here. Obviously, it’s special to score four but he’s got like, what, 590 in his career? It’s just pretty cool to be a part of just what he’s done in his career, and he keeps finding ways to score goals. It’s pretty impressive.”

Stamkos made it 2-0 at 11:19 on a rebound in the slot on a shot from the point by Josi.

“It was just one of those things where it just organically happened,” Stamkos said. “Like, I get a shift with [Wood] and [Fedor Svechkov], we score. The coach has a gut feeling, we get back out, we score again. It’s just like ‘Okay, that’s your line for the night and we’re going to go.”

Hugh McGing scored his first NHL goal for the Blues to make it 2-1 at 4:17 of the second period on a shot from the right face-off circle on a pass from Robby Fabbri.

Ryan O'Reilly gave the Predators a 3-1 lead at 8:38 on a one-timer.

Forsberg extended the Predators lead to 4-1 at 11:43 on a 2-on-1 rush with Evangelista.