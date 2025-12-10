Blues sign Dube to AHL professional tryout

The St. Louis Blues announced today that forward Dillon Dube will join the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on a professional tryout (PTO).

Dube will report to Springfield upon receiving his work visa.

Dube, 27, most recently played for Minsk Dynamo in the KHL, recording 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and 25 penalty minutes in 42 regular-season games during the 2024-25 season. The Golden, British Columbia native was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the second round, No. 56 overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Over six seasons with the Flames, Dube totaled 127 points (57 goals, 70 assists) and 105 penalty minutes in 325 regular-season games.