Bjugstad sidelined with upper-body injury

Nick Bjugstad will be "out at least five days" with an upper-body injury, according to Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery.

Bjugstad was injured in the second of Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins. Boston defenseman Nikita Zadorov hit Bjugstad up high near the boards. He finished his shift but did not return to the game.

On Wednesday, the Blues signed Robby Fabbri to a one-year, two-way contract and placed Jordan Kyrou on injured reserve. Kyrou is labeled week-to-week.

Bjugstad has played in 25 games this season, recording four goals and one assist (five points).