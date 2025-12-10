Bjugstad sidelined with upper-body injury

bjugstad_skate
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Nick Bjugstad will be "out at least five days" with an upper-body injury, according to Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery.

Bjugstad was injured in the second of Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins. Boston defenseman Nikita Zadorov hit Bjugstad up high near the boards. He finished his shift but did not return to the game.

On Wednesday, the Blues signed Robby Fabbri to a one-year, two-way contract and placed Jordan Kyrou on injured reserve. Kyrou is labeled week-to-week.

Bjugstad has played in 25 games this season, recording four goals and one assist (five points).

News Feed

Blues sign Dube to AHL professional tryout

Kastelic, Minten each scores twice, Bruins defeat Blues

Binnington named Sports Personality of the Year

Blues recall McGing from Springfield

Schenn gets 3 points, Blues hold off Canadiens

Hofer makes 41 saves, Blues hold off Senators

Kyrou labeled week-to-week with lower-body injury

Zacha scores twice, Bruins cruise past Blues

Blues recall Luff from Springfield

Jiricek named OHL Defenseman of the Month

Blues acquire Akil Thomas in trade with Kings

Blues place Walker on injured reserve

Carlsson, Sennecke extend streaks, Ducks defeat Blues

DraftKings Sportsbook is officially live in Missouri

Snuggerud, Toropchenko sidelined with injuries

Holloway's lone goal lifts Blues past Mammoth

Blues score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Senators

Nemec scores in OT, Devils edge Blues to extend opening home point streak to 10