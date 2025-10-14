Snuggerud scores twice for 1st multigoal game, Blues defeat Canucks

It was the 10th career regular-season game for Snuggerud, who was selected in the first round (No. 23) of the 2022 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old forward played seven games late last season after leaving the University of Minnesota, and seven more in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He started this season on the Blues top line before being dropped to the third in Vancouver.

Snuggerud responded with his best performance so far this season.

“I thought he was the best player on the ice for us tonight,” Brayden Schenn said.

Schenn had a goal and assist, Jake Neighbours scored and Jordan Binnington made 27 saves for the Blues (2-1-0), who swept a two-game Western Canada road trip after losing their season opener at home 5-0 to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

“Our best one yet,” Schenn said. “We're slowly making adjustments. The second half of the game [at the Calgary Flames on Saturday], we got a little bit of emotion going, played a little bit harder, got results with it, and we carried that into tonight. Obviously, we're going to continue to get better, make adjustments, but I like our response after a tough home opener.”

Kiefer Sherwood scored twice, and Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves in his first start of the season for the Canucks (1-2-0), who have lost two in a row entering a five-game road trip.

“We have a good group here,” Sherwood said. “It's obviously not the ideal start, but it'll prove our character. We have a lot of good leaders in here and a lot of world-class talent, so we’ve just got to put our head down and work and be ready from puck drop.”

Snuggerud put the Blues ahead 1-0 at 8:48 of the first period, spinning around at the bottom-left hash mark onto a chip pass from Pius Suter, who was playing his first game against his old team, and firing a short-side wrist shot up over the blocker of Lankinen.

“Tried to get around it and put in the top corner,” Snuggerud said.