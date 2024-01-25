Schenn scores in OT, Blues defeat Canucks for 3rd straight win

Vancouver extended its point streak to 10 games (8-0-2).

“We kept pushing there, and we never gave up and I think that shows a lot about our group and our character,” Canucks forward Brock Boeser said.

Jake Neighbours had a goal and an assist, Robert Thomas had two assists and Joel Hofer made 29 saves for the Blues (24-20-2), who have won three straight games and defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Tuesday.

“We're playing good hockey right now for the most part, and we're building our game, and you can see we're really starting to come together as a team and play for each other and support each other,” Neighbours said. “It's really fun to see, and it's fun to be a part of and just got to kind of keep her going.”

Pius Suter had a hat trick, and Boeser and Quinn Hughes each had two assists for the Canucks (32-11-5), who have not lost in regulation since Jan. 4 (2-1 vs St. Louis). DeSmith made 14 saves.

“Happy to rally back from being down two goals twice,” said Suter, who was moved up to the top line with J.T. Miller and Boeser. “Obviously couldn't finish, kind of disappointing, but we do love offensive shifts, create a lot of chances and so, makes it fun and just kind of try and keep it going up there.”