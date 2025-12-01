Snuggerud, Toropchenko sidelined with injuries

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that forward Jimmy Snuggerud has suffered a left-wrist injury that will require surgery.

Snuggerud will be placed on injured reserve and re-evaluated in six weeks.

In addition, the Blues have listed forward Alexey Toropchenko as week-to-week after he sustained scalding burns to his legs in a home accident.

The Blues have recalled forward Aleksanteri Kaskimaki from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Kaskimaki, 21, has dressed in 16 games for the Thunderbirds this season, collecting seven points (four goals, three assists). Overall, the 6-foot, 193-pound forward has appeared in 79 career AHL regular-season games, posting 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) and eight penalty minutes. A native of Espoo, Finland, Kaskimaki was drafted by the Blues in the third round, No. 73 overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Snuggerud, 21, has dressed in all 26 games this season, logging 11 points (five goals, six assists) and six penalty minutes. Since making his NHL debut at the end of last season, the Minneapolis, Minnesota native has totaled 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 33 regular-season games overall.

Toropchenko, 26, has played in 17 games this season, recording two points (one goal, one assist) and 15 penalty minutes. Overall, the Moscow, Russia native has tallied 62 points (31 goals, 31 assists) and 97 penalty minutes in 276 career regular-season games.