Blues place Walker on injured reserve

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that forward Nathan Walker has been placed on injured reserve and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks due to an upper-body injury.

Walker, 31, has dressed in 25 games this season, posting nine points (three goals, six assists) and 14 penalty minutes.

Overall, the Cardiff, United Kingdom native has totaled 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) and 136 penalty minutes in 254 career NHL regular-season games.

Walker is in his seventh season with the Blues, having signed as a free agent on July 1, 2019.