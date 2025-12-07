Hofer makes 41 saves, Blues hold off Senators

“Can’t say enough about him. He was fantastic,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said of Hofer. “There were screen shots that, from the bench, we were like, ‘He doesn’t see it,’ and man, he’d just come over with the shoulder. He was seeing the puck at a level that was unbelievable.”

Hofer made 16 saves in the third period, including a point-blank stop on Tim Stutzle with nine seconds remaining to preserve the lead.

“Just his tracking of the puck,” St. Louis forward Jake Neighbours said. “There was a couple in the third period there that I have no idea how he saw it. You know, they had Brady Tkachuk standing there pretty much the whole third and guys were just sifting pucks in and he was getting his hands on it. I don’t know how.”

Neighbours scored twice for the Blues (10-12-7), who defeated the Senators for the second time in eight days (also 4-3 at Enterprise Center on Nov. 28).

“He made some great saves,” St. Louis center Pius Suter said of Hofer. “He was very present, had all of the rebounds, especially at the end. Their plan was just to throw pucks on net and create chaos, and he kind of kept calm. We tried to box out as good as we can and he had the other stuff.”