Zacha scores twice, Bruins cruise past Blues

Binnington made 22 saves for the Blues. He got the start after being pulled in the first period of a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, when he allowed two goals on five shots.

"I think it’s my job to just focus on myself, and I think there’s areas tonight where I wasn’t good enough and times where I was good enough in an opportunity to come back strong after a tough game last game," Binnington said. "That’s on me. That’s my job.

"That’s two tough games. I think there were some good games before that. I think it’s just staying with it, just preparing each day, like approaching each game the same and doing your best. I know how that goes. So, just believing in yourself and finding that inner belief on a consistent basis, and I think I’ll be all right and we’ll be all right."

Steeves gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 6:30 of the first period. Following a bad line change by the Blues, Geekie skated in all alone down the left wing before passing across to Steeves for a one-timer from low in the right circle.

“It’s nice playing with world-class players up and down the lineup,” Steeves said. “To be honest, a little bit of learning but also trusting my abilities and having the confidence to get to the right areas. But goal-scoring is part of my identity. I love it. You can probably see it with my celebrations. It’s a big release for me and it’s been really fun, but credit goes to linemates, coaching staff for putting me in really good positions.”

Geekie made it 2-0 at 11:25. Steeves won a wall battle below the goal line with Blues defensemen Colton Parayko and Philip Broberg, resulting in the puck popping out to Lindholm, who found Geekie in the low slot for another one-timer.

“There was a loose puck and I just tried to go in there and grab the loose puck,” Parayko said. “I think [Broberg] lost his blade on the play and they ended up coming up with it. They made a pass to the guy in the slot, he was open and put it in.”