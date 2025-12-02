Carlsson, Sennecke extend streaks, Ducks defeat Blues

Kyrou tied it 20 seconds later at 6:53 when he tapped in a Robert Thomas backhand feed at the right post.

Mintyukov made it 2-1 at 10:24 right after the Ducks killed a penalty when the defenseman pulled up in the right circle and beat Binnington from a sharp angle, finishing the goalie’s night in favor of Hofer.

“I was alone; I’m not going to try and take [the] ‘D’ 1-on-1,” Mintyukov said. “So I just tried to shoot it and scored.”

Binnington was upset with being pulled from the game at that moment, but St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said it’s the competitiveness in his goalie and he’s fine with it.

“You know, I love Jordan Binnington,” Montgomery said. “He's a competitor, he raises his games in the big moments all the time. I love him. He walked off the ice, he said, 'I love you.' I said, 'I love you too.' We're both competitors by nature, and at the end of the period, he waited for me, we apologized, we moved on. It's over and done with.”

Carlsson made it 3-1 at 5:58 of the third period when he redirected a Radko Gudas shot from the blue line past Hofer to give him 10 points (three goals, seven assists) during his point streak.

Kreider's empty-net goal at 17:23, set up by Carlsson, made it a 4-1 final.

NOTES: Kreider has scored in three straight games, has a four-game point streak (three goals, one assist). … McTavish extended his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). … Blues forward Aleksanteri Kaskimaki was supposed to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League but did not arrive in time due to bad weather. … Kyrou has 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 22 games against Anaheim. … Thomas has a four-game point streak (one goal, three assists).