Jiricek named OHL Defenseman of the Month

St. Louis Blues prospect Adam Jiricek was named the Ontario Hockey League's Defenseman of the Month for November.

Jiricek, a first-round pick of the Blues (No. 16 overall) in 2024, plays for the Brantford Bulldogs and posted 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 12 games during the month, helping the Bulldogs to an 8-2-2-0 record. He recorded three game-winning goals in that stretch.

Jiricek had points in all but one game in November and posted a 13-game point streak from Oct. 26 - Nov. 29.

The 19-year-old defenseman ranks fourth in scoring among OHL defenseman with 26 points this season (nine goals, 17 assists) and has a plus-15 rating.