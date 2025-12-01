DraftKings Sportsbook is officially live in Missouri

By DraftKings Sportsbook

It's official –– DraftKings Sportsbook is live in Missouri! To celebrate the new launch, DraftKings has also partnered with the St. Louis Blues.

For Blues fans in Missouri who have been unable to bet on them at DraftKings, your time has come.

Let's dive into the 'No Brainer' promotion, as well as numerous NHL futures sports betting markets on DraftKings Sportsbook that are worth checking out.

Visit the **"How to Bet" page** on DraftKings Sportsbook for an in-depth sports betting guide, including betting basics and individual sports guides!

Missouri residents: there is a sweet sign-up offer, too! Bet $5 and get $300 instantly in bonus bets!

Launch-Day No Brainer Promotion

Double your money if the Blues get 1+ shot on net in the Blues vs. Ducks game on 12/1!

  • Boosted to +100
  • Max bet $50

Key Stat:

  • St. Louis averaged 24.4 shots per game thus far in November, and Anaheim has allowed 29.7 shots per game, good for the ninth-highest mark in the NHL.

Top NHL Betting Markets on DraftKings Sportsbook

Some unique and fun markets to bet on include:

  • NHL Awards –– Rocket Richard, Hart, Norris, Vezina, Calder, Jack Adams
  • The Winter Olympics
  • The PWHL
  • Game Parlays –– Moneyline/Total Goals (Example: STL Blues/Over 5.5)
  • Game Props –– Correct Score, First/Last to Score, Winning Margin, Race to X Goals, To Go to Overtime, To Win from Behind

Stanley Cup Winner Odds

  • STL Blues (+7000)

Western Conference Winner Odds

  • STL Blues (+4000)

Central Division Winner Odds

  • STL Blues (+25000)

To Make the Playoffs?

  • STL Blues to Make the Playoffs? YES (+200)
  • STL Blues to Make the Playoffs? NO (-245)

Team Point Totals

  • STL Blues OVER 86.5 Points (-110)
  • STL Blues UNDER 86.5 Points (-120)

