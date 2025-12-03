Blues recall Luff from Springfield

luff_shift4
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have recalled forward Matt Luff from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Luff, 28, has dressed in 17 games for the Thunderbirds this season, leading the team with seven goals and 14 points. Overall, the Oakville, Ontario native has recorded 226 points (94 goals, 132 assists) and 192 penalty minutes in 296 career AHL regular-season games.

Luff has also appeared in 106 career NHL regular-season games, including stints with Los Angeles, Nashville, and Detroit, totaling 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) and 20 penalty minutes.

He was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 1, 2025.

