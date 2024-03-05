Binnington makes 40 saves, Blues defeat Flyers in shootout

"He's been our best player all year," St. Louis forward Kevin Hayes said. "When you've got 'Binner' going like that, it gives us a chance to win every night even when we're not on our 'A' game. I felt like tonight he kept us in there."

Pavel Buchnevich scored the deciding goal in the shootout.

Hayes scored for the Blues (32-26-3), who have won two in a row following a three-game skid.

"It was a huge two points," Hayes said. "I don't know how the goal went in, I toe-picked and it ended up in the back of the net. I'll take them any way I can."

Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers (32-23-8), who have lost four of their past six (2-3-1). Samuel Ersson made 24 saves.

"We found a way to get a point," Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim said. "Would have been nice to get the second one."

Laughton put Philadelphia ahead 1-0 at 18:52 of the first period when he went to the net and had Ryan Poehling's centering pass off a 2-on-1 rush hit him in the arm and go in.

Hayes tied it 1-1 at 15:47 of the second period with his first goal in 20 games. The forward lost the puck on a breakaway, but it went between Ersson's pads.

"Feeling lately I've been getting some chances, but I haven't been scoring," Hayes said. "I felt like I was kind of due there. ... There's games where I was having three, four Grade A [chances] a game and nothing was happening. So, it's funny how hockey works sometimes."